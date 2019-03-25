Lose weight with these super effective and easy DIY summer detox drinks

Summers are an ideal time when it comes to weight loss. Not only does it encourage sports and outdoor activities, but it is also the best time to keep your body hydrated and somewhat toxin free. So if you are looking forward to losing some fat, you can start adding summery detox drinks to your diet. Not only will it replenish lost nutrients in the body but it will also keep you hydrated, and turn your body into a fat burning machine.

Advertising

From lemon-mint-cucumber to chia seeds-lemon drinks, here are some detox drinks that are easy to prepare.

Lemon-mint-cucumber

Cut a cucumber into thin slices and add it to a jar of water. To it, add thin slices of lemon and a few sprigs of mint. Store this water in the fridge overnight and consume it the next day.

Apple-cinnamon

Apple and cinnamon not only go well together but it is also a fat burning combination that you can use to your advantage this summer. You can add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to speed up the fat burning process.

Advertising

Buttermilk-mint-coriander

Pour buttermilk into a jar and add roughly chopped mint leaves, coriander leaves and thinly sliced carrots to it. Mix well and garnish with a pinch of salt and roasted cumin seed powder. A combination of buttermilk, cumin, carrot, coriander and mint helps in digestion and aids weight loss.

Chia-lemon

Chia seeds are excellent superfoods when it comes to consuming fibres and aiding weight loss. Soak a tablespoon of chia seeds in a bottle of water and add thinly sliced pieces of lemon to it. Let it sit for at least an hour before you consume it. It supplies antioxidants, micronutrients and fibre to your body and speeds up weight loss.

Fenugreek-lemon

Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight. The next morning, strain the fenugreek seeds out and add lemon juice to the water. Mix well and consume.