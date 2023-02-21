You must try this flavoursome weight loss kesar kulfi today (recipe inside)

In summer, there is no better way to end the day than with a chilled and tasty kulfi in your favourite flavour. As such, with the season knocking on our doors, how can we not indulge in kulfi! But hey, now don’t start counting the calories, as today we bring you a simple, hassle-free, no milk and no sugar weight loss kesar kulfi.

Sharing the recipe of the kulfi, dietitian Mac Singh informed that the kulfi is healthy since it has no sugar and dairy. “Kulfis available in the market are full of sugar and artificial flavours,” he added.

Ingredients

*4 frozen bananas

*1 fresh banana

*7-8 cashews

*½ tbsp saffron/kesar

*1/2 tsp elachi powder (green cardamom)

*Pinch of pistachio and dried rose petals

Method

*Cut 4 bananas and freeze them for two hours

*Meanwhile, chop cashews

*Mash one fresh banana separately and mix 1/2 tbsp saffron or kesar strands in it

*Blend frozen bananas. Add the banana and kesar mixture in it and blend the mixture again

*Shift the mixture into a bowl and add elachi powder

*Add chopped cashews to it and give a fine mix.

*Shift the mixture into the ice cream moulds and freeze overnight

*Take out the kulfi from the mould carefully. Roll the kulfi in pistachios and rose petal mixture

Enjoy this delicious treat and give a surprise to your taste buds!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!