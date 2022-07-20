Enjoy ragi dosa ‘without any guilt’ for breakfast today

July 20, 2022 9:10:01 am
Breakfast is often considered to be one of the most important meals of the day. As such, it is advised to consume a healthy breakfast that is not only nutritious but also keeps one energised and satiated throughout the day.
As such, if you are looking for healthy recipes that can be whipped up in a jiffy, try this easy preparation by Richa, a weight loss expert, and nutritionist.
Take a look.
“Enjoy this delicious breakfast without any guilt,” she captioned her Instagram post as she shared the recipe for ragi dosa and some tips, too.
Ingredients
30g – Ragi flour
200ml – Buttermilk
Salt to taste
Eno or baking soda
Cheese, grated
Method
*Mix the ingredients together.
*Using a ladle, pour the batter on a hot tawa.
*Let it cook on both sides. Flip in between.
*Grate some cheese. Enjoy!
Pro tips
Use a cast iron tawa or a non-stick tawa to make the dosa.
Don’t make the batter too runny.
