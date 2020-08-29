How about some weekend tofu bowl today?

Make yourself a sumptuous meal with this easy recipe that's perfect for the weekend. (Source: Raman Okram/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Work from home or not, there is nothing better than ushering in the weekend mood with something delicious and healthy, all at the same time. If you have dozens of ideas but are not getting it right, it is time you switch to a simple recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy. What more? Your family would love it if it makes for a filling family time meal that can be had on lazy weekends when you don’t feel like staying in the kitchen for long.

Curious to know about it?

Chef Raman Okram recently shared a tasty recipe that we thought you would like to savour.

Take a look.

Ingredients

Tofu

Soy sauce

Oyster sauce

Sesame oil

Cornflour

Water

Method

*Mix and marinate tofu cubes in corn flour.

*In a pan, pour oil and fry the tofu and corn flour pieces until golden. Take the pieces out.

*In the same oil, put onion, mushroom and bell peppers. Add salt and pepper. Mix well. Add the fried tofu pieces. Add chopped green chilly. Now add soy sauce and oyster sauce.

*In a rice bowl, add the cooked tofu mixture. Garnish with sesame seeds, scallion and nori.

Easy recipe, didn’t we say?

