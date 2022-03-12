Satiate your evening hunger pangs with this spicy chicken popcorn recipe

While weekends are usually synonymous with some leisure time, a slew of unexpected plans, houseguests and demand for piping, hot snacks may send you into a tizzy.

As such, if you’re looking for a delicious snack recipe that will be a hit amongst adults and children alike, you have come to the right place.

Take a look at chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy and succulent chicken popcorn recipe that’ll make you the coolest host on the block. Bonus: It can be made within 30 minutes or less. Check out the Instagram post here:

Read on to know the detailed recipe and instructions to re-create Chef Ranveer’s chicken popcorn.

Ingredients

For Marination

3 Chicken breasts, cut into small cubes

Salt to taste

1 ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

A pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp Vinegar

1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped

1 heaped tsp Ginger Garlic paste

1 Egg white

1 tbsp Cornstarch

For Coating

1 cup Cornflakes, crumble

⅓ cup Bread crumb

Oil for frying

For Dip

4-5 Garlic cloves

1 Green chilli, broken

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

2-3 tbsp Olive oil

½ Cheese block, grated

2 tbsp Mayonnaise

1 tsp Black pepper powder

For Garnish

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge

Process and instructions

For Marination

*In a large bowl, add chicken cubes, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, vinegar, coriander leaves and ginger garlic paste and mix it well.

*Add egg white, cornstarch and mix everything well.

For Coating

*In another bowl, add cornflakes and crumble it well.

*Add bread crumbs and mix it well.

*One by one, coat the chicken cubes into the corn flakes crumb properly.

For Frying

*Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot. Gently slide the pieces one after the other into the oil.

*Fry chicken popcorn in batches.

*Deep fry evenly till golden on medium flame.

*Drain and keep on absorbent paper.

*Garnish it with coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with dip.

For Dip

*In a bowl, add garlic, green chilli, coriander leaves, olive oil and blend it with the help of a blender.

*Transfer the mixture into another bowl, add mayonnaise, black pepper and mix it well.

