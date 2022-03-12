Satiate your evening hunger pangs with this spicy chicken popcorn recipe

March 12, 2022 1:30:15 pm
While weekends are usually synonymous with some leisure time, a slew of unexpected plans, houseguests and demand for piping, hot snacks may send you into a tizzy.
As such, if you’re looking for a delicious snack recipe that will be a hit amongst adults and children alike, you have come to the right place.
Take a look at chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy and succulent chicken popcorn recipe that’ll make you the coolest host on the block. Bonus: It can be made within 30 minutes or less. Check out the Instagram post here:
Read on to know the detailed recipe and instructions to re-create Chef Ranveer’s chicken popcorn.
Ingredients
For Marination
3 Chicken breasts, cut into small cubes
Salt to taste
1 ½ tsp Degi red chilli powder
¼ tsp Turmeric powder
1 tsp Coriander powder
A pinch of asafoetida
1 tsp Vinegar
1 tbsp Coriander leaves, chopped
1 heaped tsp Ginger Garlic paste
1 Egg white
1 tbsp Cornstarch
For Coating
1 cup Cornflakes, crumble
⅓ cup Bread crumb
Oil for frying
For Dip
4-5 Garlic cloves
1 Green chilli, broken
1 tbsp Coriander leaves
2-3 tbsp Olive oil
½ Cheese block, grated
2 tbsp Mayonnaise
1 tsp Black pepper powder
For Garnish
Coriander sprig
Lemon wedge
Process and instructions
For Marination
*In a large bowl, add chicken cubes, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, asafoetida, vinegar, coriander leaves and ginger garlic paste and mix it well.
*Add egg white, cornstarch and mix everything well.
For Coating
*In another bowl, add cornflakes and crumble it well.
*Add bread crumbs and mix it well.
*One by one, coat the chicken cubes into the corn flakes crumb properly.
For Frying
*Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot. Gently slide the pieces one after the other into the oil.
*Fry chicken popcorn in batches.
*Deep fry evenly till golden on medium flame.
*Drain and keep on absorbent paper.
*Garnish it with coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with dip.
For Dip
*In a bowl, add garlic, green chilli, coriander leaves, olive oil and blend it with the help of a blender.
*Transfer the mixture into another bowl, add mayonnaise, black pepper and mix it well.
