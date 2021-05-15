Try this easy rosemary baby potatoes recipe over the weekend

Potatoes are the most versatile vegetable out there, you can fry, bake, curry, and even boil them and they’ll always taste delicious. In this baby potatoes recipe, chef Amrita Raichand adds a very flavourful and delicate touch with herbs and a mint dip. These potatoes are easy to cook, high in nutrition, and also give you plenty of room to experiment with more vegetables and spices. You can prepare these for a quick snack or a side dish for dinner. The mint dip can also be prepared in large batches as it will go with various other crackers and snacks.

For potatoes

Ingredients

– 250 grams -Parboiled baby potatoes

– 1 tablespoon or more butter

– A few sprigs – Fresh rosemary leaves

– To taste – Salt

-1 tablespoon – Crushed black pepper

-1 tablespoon – Olive oil

-Freshly chopped parsley (for garnish)

– A squeeze of lemon juice

– 1/4 cup – Diced bell peppers (all 3 colours)

Directions

* Add potatoes to a bowl and prick them with a fork or cut them into halves.

* Massage them in butter, salt, pepper and some rosemary leaves.

* Heat a pan and add olive oil, chilli flakes and some sea salt, and toss in the potatoes.

* Let them on the heat untouched until they start to look crispy then add the remaining rosemary leaves and give the potatoes a few tosses. Transfer the potatoes to a bowl.

* Now in the same pan, add bell peppers and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Once cooked, place them aside.

* Take skewers and arrange the potatoes and bell peppers on each. Squeeze lemon juice on top and garnish parsley.

Mint and Yogurt Dip

Ingredients

– 1 cup -Hung curd

– A few springs – Mint leaves

– 5-6 – Garlic pods

– To taste – Salt and pepper

– 2 tablespoon – Honey

Directions

* Unpeel your garlic and roast them in a pan until charred.

* Whisk hung curd till its smooth in consistency.

* Add honey, salt, and pepper to the curd and mix well.

* Toss in some mint leaves and squeeze out the roasted garlic into the curd.

* Mix well and keep refrigerated till needed.

