These stress-free recipes are guaranteed to impress your guests this weekend

The summer heat can wreak havoc on your weekend plans, forcing you to stay indoors. But don’t let the heat get on to you. Why not invite all your friends over and have a little party of your own at home with some good music, good company and of course, delicious food. And we are sure you certainly don’t want to spend your time cooking meals for guests, so we have curated something special for you.

Throw the perfect summer weekend party for your loved ones with these delicious dishes that are guaranteed to impress your guests, without stressing you out in the kitchen.

Panko Crusted Bharwa Cheese Mirchi by Chef Nitish Mehta at Studio Xo Bar

Ingredients

5 – green Chilies

20g – yellow cheddar cheese

20g – goat cheese

10g – red capsicum

10g – green capsicum

10g – jalapenos

10g – chilli flakes

10g – oregano

10g – black pepper

10g – white pepper powder

30g – gram flour (besan)

1 cup – bread crumbs for crumbing

Oil for frying

Method

* Cut the green chillies lengthwise from the centre.

* Boil water and blanch the chillies.

* Drain and cool.

* Prepare the goat cheese mixture by adding small dices of green capsicum, red and yellow capsicum, white pepper powder.

* Stuff the green chilli halves with the goat cheese mixture.

* Prepare the batter with besan and cornflour.

* Dip the stuffed green chilli in this batter and roll in the breadcrumbs.

* Deep fry the crumbed chillies till the colour of the breadcrumb is golden brown.

* Mix the chopped raw green aam papad and sweet chilli sauce and serve the fried chillies with this tangy sauce.

Chicken 65 by Chef Pawan Bisht at Verandah

Ingredients

1 kg – boneless chicken cut into 30 to 40 gms pieces

1/2 tbsp – red chilli powder

1/2 tsp – turmeric powder

1 tsp – ginger garlic paste

2 tbsp – all-purpose flour

2 tbsp – corn flour

2-3 tbsp – oil

1/2 tsp – finely chopped ginger

1/2 tsp – crushed garlic

6-7 – green chillies vertically slit

10-12 – curry leaves

1 cup – yoghurt

1 tsp – red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 beaten egg

Oil for deep frying

Method

* For chicken marination, add boneless chicken pieces, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste in in a mixing bowl.

* Into it, add one egg; also add all-purpose flour, and corn flour. Mix all the ingredients.

* Rest the marinade in the refrigerator for about 15-20 minutes.

* Heat oil in a wok for deep frying.

* Add the chicken pieces and deep fry them for about 10-15 minutes on medium flame until they turn golden brown on all sides.

* Take the chicken pieces out and transfer the pieces into a bowl and set aside.

* Take a wok and add oil and heat it. Add finely crushed ginger and garlic into it. Add green chillies into it and sauté well.

* Add fresh curry leaves and sauté. Add beaten yoghurt into it. Add some salt as per taste, along with red chilli powder, red food colour.

* Mix all the ingredients and stir well. Add the deep fried chicken pieces into the gravy and cook for five to ten minutes by stirring.

* Take the chicken 65 out on a serving plate. Garnish with fried curry leaves. Add lemon extract all over. Serve with lemon wedges.

Naughty Girl sushi by Executive Chef Parth Bharti at Pikkle

Ingredients

100g – Sushi rice

1/2 piece – Nuri Sheet

16-20 piece – Prawns

10g – Tanuki

10g – Bonito mayo

50g – tuna slice

15g – spicy mayo

3g – garnish micro green

Method

* Soak sushi rice for 30 minutes and then cook it for 15 min in a rice cooker.

* Now take the rice and allow it to cool down.

* Take prawns and stir fry them. On the other hand, slice the tuna into fine and thin pieces to cover the sushi roll.

* Now take a sushi mat and place the nori sheet and place rice on top of it. Add the prawns, tanuki and the mayo in between.

* Now start rolling the sushi in the desired manner, with the tight and proper rolling process, evenly placing the thinly sliced tuna on it.

* Cut the roll into eight pieces and serve it with microgreens on the top.