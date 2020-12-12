Bring on the weekend mood with this easy chicken tikka recipe

Weekends for most people is as much about a good time with family as it is about good food. If you are looking to make your weekend special, there is no dearth of ideas. For the non-vegetarian lovers in the house, a good chicken tikka with the perfect gravy can do the trick. Mouth-watering, right? So, get ready to make this unbeatable starter today evening with this easy recipe from none other than chef Ranveer Brar.
Ingredients
For the marinade
500g – Chicken, boneless, skinless cut into one-inch pieces
3/4 cup – Plain yogurt
1tbsp – Minced garlic
1/2tbsp – Ginger
1 1/2tsp – Garam masala
1/2tsp – Turmeric powder
1/2tsp – Ground cumin powder
1/2tsp – Ground red chilli powder
Salt to taste
For the gravy
2tbsp – Oil
2tbsp – Butter
1 no – Onion, large, finely chopped
1 1/2tbsp – Garlic, finely grated
1tbsp – Ginger, finely grated
1 1/2tsp – Garam masala
1tsp – Ground cumin
1tsp – Turmeric powder
1/2tsp – Ground coriander
250ml – Tomato puree
1tsp – Kashmiri red chili
Salt to taste
1 1/4 cup – Heavy cream
1/2tsp – Brown sugar
1/4cup – Water, if needed
For garnish
Fresh cream
Coriander sprig
Method
*Marinate the chicken with yogurt, minced garlic, ginger, garam masala, turmeric powder, ground cumin, Kashmiri red chilli and salt. Set aside for an hour or overnight.
*Heat oil in a pan, add the marinated chicken pieces and shallow fry till browned, about three minutes on each side. Set aside, keep warm.
*Melt butter in the same pan, fry the onions until soft.
*Add garlic and ginger, sauté until fragrant, then add garam masala, cumin, turmeric and coriander. Fry for about 20 seconds until fragrant, while stirring occasionally.
*Pour in the tomato puree, add chili powder and salt. Let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until gravy thickens.
*Stir in the cream and sugar in the gravy. Add the chicken and its juices back into the pan and cook for an additional 8-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through and the gravy is thick and bubbling.
*Pour in the water to thin out the gravy, if needed.
*Garnish with fresh cream and coriander sprig.
*Serve hot.
