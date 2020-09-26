Enjoy weekend’s IPL match with this tasty recipe for crunchy bhel

Enjoy this easy recipe tonight! (Source: Archana's Kitchen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

When it comes to chaat cravings, bhel puri is the first on most people’s mind and definitely for a reason. The umami-inducing flavours of the vegetables, puffed rice, sev and papdi make for a perfect crunchy evening snack. So when you are in the weekend mood, why not make yourself a quick, easy, tasty bhel? And with the IPL on, bhel can be a great pick to add to your mood. Right?

Even if you are new in the kitchen, this recipe is an easy one to make. And what more? In fact it is great for days you want to have a light weekend dinner!

Take a look at this recipe from Archana Doshi of the ArchanasKitchen fame.

Ingredients

4 cups – Puffed rice

100g – Sev

100g – Papdi puris

2 no – Onion, finely chopped

2 no – Tomato, finely chopped

2 no – Green chillies, finely chopped

1 no – Cucumber, peeled and finely chopped

1 no – Potato, boiled, peeled and cubed

1/4 cup – Anardana powder (Pomegranate seed powder)

1/4 cup – Mango (raw), finely chopped

4tbsp – roasted peanuts, crushed

4tbsp – Green chutney (coriander and mint)

4tbsp – Sweet chutney (date and tamarind)

1tbsp – Chaat masala powder

Salt, to taste

2 sprig Coriander leaves, chopped

Method

*Once all the ingredients are ready along with the green chutney, date and tamarind chutney, boil the potato in a pressure cooker, peel and cut the potatoes and keep them aside.

*Add all the dry ingredients and give it a nice stir.

*Add the chopped vegetables mentioned above and mix well.

*Add the chutneys and give it a final mix.

*Garnish it with some coriander leaves and sev.

Would you like to have it?

