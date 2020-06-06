Make your weekend come alive with this easy Pav Bhaji recipe

The one finger-licking street food of Mumbai that is bound to evoke memories for many is street-style pav bhaji. If you have been craving your share of the good old delicious dish, here is a simple recipe that won’t take much of your time. Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi recently shared the recipe that caught our attention. Take a look.
He said, “Pav bhaji the finger licking street food of Mumbai loved by all has its own unique charm. There are unique twists to how a home makes it and I tried it my way in my house, it was absolutely delicious #namakshamak”.
Ingredients
Makes 12-15 portions
3 no – Onions, chopped
1tbsp – Ginger and garlic paste
8 no – Fresh tomato purée
3 no – Potatoes
1 no – Capsicum
1 small no – Cauliflower
1 small no – Cabbage, chopped
6 no – Green chillies, chopped
6tsp – Pav bhaji masala
4tsp – Red chilli powder
Salt to taste
2tbsp – Oil
150g – Butter
Method
*Boil cabbage, cauliflower, potatoes and capsicum in a pressure cooker and mash with a masher to a coarse paste.
*In a vessel, add oil heat, add onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes, add ginger and garlic paste, chopped chillies and sauté for 3-4 mins.
*Add tomato purée and cook for about 8-10 minutes.
*Now add the potato mixture and spices, salt and cook further for about 10 minutes.
*Now add 100 gms butter and cook further for about 3-4 minutes.
*Heat pav with some butter, serve with chopped onions and lemon wedges.
