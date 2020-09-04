Make your weekend interesting with these delicious dessert recipes

Would you like to try these desserts? (Picture courtesy: Nivedita Gangay/Designed by Gargi Singh)

Those who are blessed with a sweet tooth will know the excitement of trying new desserts. In this period of lockdown, many people have taken to baking, so as to satiate their cravings and stay creatively busy. As such, many chefs have been sharing easy recipes for people to try at home. Here, Nivedita Gangay — a management professional and an aspiring food connoisseur — shares two delectable eggless dessert recipes, which do not require a lot of preparation. Read on.

Eggless Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

– 1 cup flour

– ¼ cup cocoa powder

– 1 tsp baking soda

– ½ tsp salt

– 1 tsp coffee powder

– ¾ cup milk

– ½ tbsp vinegar

– ¾ cup regular sugar

– ¼ cup oil

– 1 tap vanilla extract

Ingredients for coffee cream frosting

– 1 cup whipped cream

– 2 tbsp powdered sugar

– 1 tbsp coffee powder

– 1 tbsp hot water

Directions

For making the cake

* First powder the sugar.

* Mix milk and vinegar and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

* Sieve the flour, baking soda, cocoa powder and salt, and set aside.

* In a large bowl, mix the oil and sugar and add milk and vinegar to it.

* Add the sieved flour to the mix.

* Whisk the mixture to form a smooth batter. (It should be a bit watery and runny)

* Do not use the electric whisk as it can over-mix the batter.

* Transfer it to a greased 6-inch baking tin and bake it as follows:

Without oven

* Heat a huge kadhai or pot over medium flame, and put an inverted steel plate or a steel stand on it, cover with a heavy lid and pre-heat for 10 minutes.

* Transfer the cake tin into the pre-heated kadhai and bake for 30-40 minutes on low flame or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

With oven

* Pre-heat the oven at 180 degrees for 10 minutes.

* Transfer the cake tin and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

For coffee cream frosting

* In a cold bowl, add chilled whipped cream and start whisking it using an electric whisk.

* Continue whisking at high speed for 4-5 minutes.

* In a separate small bowl, mix hot water and coffee to form a paste.

* Add the coffee paste and powdered sugar to the cream and whisk once more till everything gets mixed.

* Keep it in the refrigerator till its ready to use.

Assembling the cake

* Once the cake is baked, let it cool completely before taking it out of the tin.

* Remove the cake and cool it in the refrigerator for at least 15 minutes.

* Apply the coffee cream frosting on the cake with a spoon.

* Dust with some cocoa powder on top.

Your cake is ready to be devoured!

Tres leches cake

Ingredients

– 1 cup coconut milk

– ¼ cup condensed milk

– 2 tbsp cow milk

– 1 tbsp rose syrup

– Pink food colour (optional)

For the rose sponge cake

– 1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

– Half a cup of oil or melted butter (soybean oil/sunflower oil or salted/unsalted butter)

– Half a cup of curd

– Half a cup of powdered sugar (add additional 2 tbsp sugar if you are using salted butter)

– 3 tbsp of milk

– 3 tbsp of rose syrup (I have used Roohafza)

– 1 tsp of baking powder

– Half a tsp of baking soda

– 1 tsp of salt (skip it if you’ve used salted butter)

– Pink food colour (optional)

For frosting

– Half a cup of whipped cream

– Sliced almonds

– Sliced pistachios

– Dried rose petals (optional)

Directions

Pre-bake preps

* Mix all the tres leches ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

* Slice and dry-roast the almonds and pistachios on low flame and allow them to cool completely.

For the sponge cake

* Add the food colour and rose syrup to the milk and mix well to create a pink milk mixture.

* In a large bowl, add the curd, oil, the pink milk mixture and the sugar, and whisk.

* Sieve all the dry ingredients and mix them into the cake batter.

* Grease a 6×6 inch square cake tin and transfer the cake batter to it.

Baking options

For no-oven baking

* Heat a huge kadhai or pot over medium flame, put an inverted steel plate or a steel stand in it, cover with a heavy lid and pre-heat for 10 minutes.

* Transfer the cake tin into the pre-heated kadhai and bake for 30-40 minutes on low flame or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

For baking in oven

* Pre-heat the oven at 180 degrees for 10 minutes.

* Transfer the cake tin and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Assembling the cake

* Once the cake is baked, poke some holes with a toothpick. Do not remove it from the cake tin yet.

* Drizzle around 4-5 tbsp of the tres leches milk on the cake while it’s still warm and let it sit and soak till the cake cools completely.

* Carefully remove the cake from the tin by running a knife along the sides and transfer it on a serving plate.

* Top with some whipped cream and toasted dry fruits and serve with some rose milk on the side.

* For best taste, cut a piece and pour some rose tres leches milk mixture around it before serving.

