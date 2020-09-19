Bring on the weekend cheer with this easy rajma recipe

How about some protein-filled snacks for the weekend? (Source: Meghna's Food Magic/Instagram)

Who minds a bit of indulgence especially when you feel relaxed and have the weekend mode on? If you are in the mood of treating yourself to something tasty yet nutritious at the same time, why not make some rajma tikkis? Yes, you read that right! You can turn the good-old protein source of rajma or kidney beans into a flavourful snack of tikkis that would make a special weekend affair.

If you are already salivating, take a look at the easy recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar of the Meghnas Food Magic fame.

Here’s what she said. “Full of protein, here’s my version of Rajma Tikki or Kebabs, call it whatever you like.”

Ingredients

1 cup – Boiled rajma (soaked overnight and boiled in the pressure cooker)

1tbsp – Oil

A small piece of finely chopped ginger

3-4 no – Finely chopped garlic cloves

3 – Finely chopped green chillies

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1/2tsp – Chaat masala(optional)

1tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

1tbsp – Gram flour (besan – for binding)

1tsp – Salt/as per taste

1 no – Boiled, mashed potato

Some finely chopped coriander

Some chopped mint leaves

1/2 no – lime juice

1tsp – Oil

1tsp – Ghee

Method

*Take a mixer jar, add boiled rajma (1 cup rajma soaked overnight and boiled in the pressure cooker with some salt) and grind it coarsely.

*To make tikkis, drain all the water from rajma and then grind it.

*Heat up the pan, pour one tablespoon oil in it.

*Add a small piece of finely chopped ginger.

*Add finely chopped garlic cloves and green chillies.

*Now add the spices and mix it well.

*Add one tablespoon gram flour and salt as per taste.

*Add rajma once the mixture is cooked nicely, mix it and turn off the stove.

*Add one boiled mashed potato (boil in the pressure cooker up to 2 whistles – do not overcook).

*Add some finely chopped coriander and mint leaves.

*Add 1/2 lime juice(dry mango/amchur powder – optional)

*Mix it well with the help of a spoon.

*Make small round shape tikkis/cutlets from the mixture. (Apply some oil on your palms if the mixture becomes sticky)

*Further heat up the pan, pour one teaspoon oil and ghee (it can also be fried only with ghee/butter)

*Place all the tikkis/cutlets on pan and cook it on medium to high flame.

*Cook both the sides until it gets the golden-brown colour.

*Garnish it with green chutney on top, some pomegranate arils and some fresh coriander leaves.

Would you try?

