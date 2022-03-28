Weekday recipe: Would you like to try veggie sprout rice tonight?

March 28, 2022 9:40:55 pm
One of the most difficult decisions many of us have to make every single day is, ‘what to cook’, especially on a Monday night! But, worry not, we’ve got you covered. If you like variety in your meals and want something satiating at the same time, try this healthy dish, courtesy fitness influencer Nidhi Gupta.
She shared the recipe for veggie sprout rice which can be made with the choicest of vegetables.
“So healthy and nutritious, you are going to love the meal,” said Gupta on her post on Instagram.
Ingredients
Boiled brown rice
Sprouts
Tofu
Vinegar
Soya sauce
Salt
Black pepper
Vegetables of choice
Slit green chilli
Grated garlic
Olive oil
Method
*In a wok, add oil, grated garlic, slit green chillis, vegetables of your choice, sprouts, and boiled brown rice.
*Then add tofu, vinegar, soya sauce, salt, black pepper, salt. Mix well.
*Let it cook.
