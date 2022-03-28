scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 28, 2022
Must Read

Weekday recipe: Would you like to try veggie sprout rice tonight?

"So healthy and nutritious, you are going to love the meal," said fitness influencer Nidhi Gupta

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 9:40:55 pm
brown riceMake this delectable brown rice recipe today (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One of the most difficult decisions many of us have to make every single day is, ‘what to cook’, especially on a Monday night! But, worry not, we’ve got you covered. If you like variety in your meals and want something satiating at the same time, try this healthy dish, courtesy fitness influencer Nidhi Gupta.

Also Read |Nutrition check: Is brown rice actually healthier than white rice?

She shared the recipe for veggie sprout rice which can be made with the choicest of vegetables.

“So healthy and nutritious, you are going to love the meal,” said Gupta on her post on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NIDHI GUPTA (@fitnesswithnidhi)

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Boiled brown rice
Sprouts
Tofu
Vinegar
Soya sauce
Salt
Black pepper
Vegetables of choice
Slit green chilli
Grated garlic
Olive oil

Also Read |Confused about lunch? Try this delicious khichdi

Method

*In a wok, add oil, grated garlic, slit green chillis, vegetables of your choice, sprouts, and boiled brown rice.
*Then add tofu, vinegar, soya sauce, salt, black pepper, salt. Mix well.
*Let it cook.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

kristen stewart, megan thee stallion, 94th academy awards
From Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta Couture to Kristen Stewart in Chanel shorts, all the drool-worthy looks from 94th Academy Awards

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement