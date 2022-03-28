Weekday recipe: Would you like to try veggie sprout rice tonight?

One of the most difficult decisions many of us have to make every single day is, ‘what to cook’, especially on a Monday night! But, worry not, we’ve got you covered. If you like variety in your meals and want something satiating at the same time, try this healthy dish, courtesy fitness influencer Nidhi Gupta.

She shared the recipe for veggie sprout rice which can be made with the choicest of vegetables.

“So healthy and nutritious, you are going to love the meal,” said Gupta on her post on Instagram.

Ingredients

Boiled brown rice

Sprouts

Tofu

Vinegar

Soya sauce

Salt

Black pepper

Vegetables of choice

Slit green chilli

Grated garlic

Olive oil

Method

*In a wok, add oil, grated garlic, slit green chillis, vegetables of your choice, sprouts, and boiled brown rice.

*Then add tofu, vinegar, soya sauce, salt, black pepper, salt. Mix well.

*Let it cook.

