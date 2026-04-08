Watermelon seed paneer: Is the viral social media trend actually healthier than tofu or Indian cottage cheese?

Paneer made with watermelon seeds has recently gained traction on social media, with content creators suggesting it is a better vegetarian protein option than milk paneer or soy tofu and can be easily made at home. But is there any truth to this claim? We reached out to experts.

“It is not necessarily better than regular paneer or tofu. It is simply an alternative, especially for those looking for plant-based or dairy-free options. From a nutritional standpoint, each of these foods has its own strengths, and the best choice depends on an individual’s health goals,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Goyal said that when we compare protein content, traditional paneer clearly stands out with the highest protein per 100 grams, making it a great option for muscle building and recovery. “Tofu, although slightly lower in protein, provides complete protein with all essential amino acids, making it highly valuable, especially for vegetarians. Watermelon seed paneer falls somewhere in between, offering moderate protein, but it does not surpass either paneer or tofu in terms of protein quality or quantity,” noted Goyal.

In terms of fat and calories, paneer tends to be high in saturated fat, which may not be ideal for individuals managing cholesterol or weight. “Tofu is lower in fat and more heart-friendly, making it a better choice for conditions like PCOS, weight loss, or cardiovascular concerns. Watermelon seed paneer contains fats derived from seeds, which are mostly unsaturated and healthier than saturated fats, but it is still calorie-dense and not necessarily a low-calorie option,” said Goyal.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said watermelon seeds are high in healthy fats, some protein, and minerals such as magnesium and iron. “When made into paneer, it has a decent nutrient profile, but its protein content is usually lower than that of dairy paneer. It is also more calorie-dense because of its fat content, so portion control is important.”

From a broader health perspective, paneer provides calcium and vitamin B12, both important nutrients, especially for vegetarian diets. “Tofu supports heart health, hormonal balance, and overall metabolic health. Watermelon seed paneer offers the benefit of being dairy-free and cholesterol-free, but it lacks strong scientific evidence to suggest that it is superior to more established options like tofu or paneer,” Goyal said.

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Here’s what you should note (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should note (Photo: AI Generated)

Another important point to consider is the practicality behind the trend. “Many of these viral foods are driven more by marketing than actual nutritional superiority. In reality, you may need a larger quantity of watermelon seeds to match the protein content of paneer, which makes it less efficient as a primary protein source,” said Goyal.

How does tofu compare to both?

Tofu is often seen as a balanced option. “It is plant-based, relatively high in protein, and lower in saturated fat than paneer. It also provides iron and, if fortified, calcium. For those following vegetarian or vegan diets, tofu is usually a more dependable protein source than seed-based alternatives,” Sheikh said.

Who should consider watermelon seed paneer?

According to Sheikh, it can be a good choice for people who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply want to diversify their diet. “It is also beneficial for those looking to include more plant-based fats and minerals. However, it shouldn’t be viewed as a direct protein replacement for paneer or tofu.”

How to make it?

*Soak 250g of hulled watermelon seeds overnight

*Blend with 1 litre of water

*Strain using a muslin cloth.

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*Heat the procured milk on low flame with seasoning of your choice and salt.

*Let it curdle naturally or use a vinegar mixed with water 1:3 solution to curdle it. Strain again and place a weight on the chenna for 2–3 hours to create a firm paneer.

What can be done?

Each option has a different purpose. Paneer is rich in protein but higher in fat. Tofu is leaner and more balanced, while watermelon seed paneer provides variety with healthy fats. Instead of replacing one with another, it’s better to rotate these options based on your nutritional needs and diet pattern, said Sheikh.

“So, while paneer remains the best choice for those aiming for high protein intake and muscle gain, tofu is the most balanced option for overall health, weight management, and hormonal conditions, and watermelon seed paneer can be included occasionally as a plant-based alternative, but it should not be considered nutritionally superior,” said Sheikh.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.