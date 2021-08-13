Netizens are now making watermelon pizza; know about the latest food trend

August 13, 2021 10:50:41 am
From honey to chocolate pizza, your favourite dish has undergone many experiments. But this time, we are not talking about tweaking pizza toppings. Instead of bread, the latest food trend on social media shows how to use a fruit as a base for pizza.
Yes, you read that right. An Instagram user showed how to make pizza out of a watermelon. “Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to TikTok so hopefully more people can try it!” wrote Oli Paterson alongside the Instagram recipe video. Check it out:
Ingredients
Watermelon, Mozzarella cheese, sausages, barbeque sauce
Method
*Cut the watermelon in a circular shape.
*Fry in a pan on both sides for five minutes each.
*Once done, spread barbeque sauce on one side.
*Now add the sausages and cheese.
*Bake in an oven or microwave. Once done, slice the watermelon pizza.
Since then, other social media users have also tried their versions of watermelon pizza. Take a look:
Would you like to try this?
