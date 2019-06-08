Watermelon Gazpacho or Curried Chicken & Mango Salad: Which recipe would you like to try this weekend?

Seasonal fruits, especially mango and watermelon, are the best things about summer. Nothing beats the joy of enjoying a pulpy mango or a sweet, chilled matermelon. But why not add a twist to the way you eat these delicious fruits by incorporating them in salads and cold soups?

To help you whip up some mouthwatering dishes this weekend, we have curated some easy recipes from Pawan Uppal, executive chef, The All American Diner. We are sure you will love them!

Curried Chicken and Mango Salad

Portion: 4

Ingredients:

100g – Plain curd (hung curd)

275g – Mayonnaise

60g – Lemon juice

25g – Curry powder

1 – Ripe mango (peeled and diced)

1 – Apple (diced)

60g – Celery stick (diced)

25g – Chopped cilantro leaf

8 – Green lettuce

100g – Chicken (boiled and diced)

Method:

*Clean and dice chicken breast (boneless), and then boil it.

*In a large bowl, mix yoghurt, mayonnaise, lime juice, and curry powder together.

*Add chicken, diced celery, apple and cilantro. Mix well until coated.

*Arrange lettuce leaf in plate, scoop in some chicken salad and serve cold.

Mango and Lychee, Mint Soup

Portion: 4

Ingredients:

1kg – Fresh lychee

30ml – Fresh lime juice

30g – Ginger juice

80g – Mango (peeled and chopped for garnish)

10 – Mint leaf (for soup)

4 – Mint leaf (for garnish)

200ml – Fresh cream

60g – Mango (peeled and chopped for soup)

18 – Ice cubes

30g – Sugar

Method:

*Peel and deseed lychee.

*Put all the ingredients in to a blender and blend till smooth.

*Garnish with lychee stuffed with mango and mint leaf, or only mint leaf

Watermelon Gazpacho

Portion: 4

Ingredients:

1l – Water melon juice

200g – Water melon pulp

40ml – Lemon juice

60g – Ginger paste

100g – Coriander leaf

Salt to taste

Tobassco to taste

60g – Jalapeno

150g – Fresh cucumber

100g – Capsicum (green)

75g – Celery

10g – Lemon wedges

Method:

*Fine blend water melon juice, pulp, lemon juice, ginger paste, coriander leaves to a fine paste.

*Strain the mixture through a sieve.

*Adjust salt and Tabasco according to taste.

*Garnish with diced jalapeno, seedless cucumber and capsicum.

*Serve cold with lemon wedge on side.