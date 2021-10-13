‘0% guilt, 10% happiness’: Bhumi Pednekar reveals that she travels to eat

Well-known author and cooking teacher Julia Child once said, “people who love to eat are always the best people”, and we couldn’t agree more. But looks like actor Bhumi Pednekar does, too. A self-confessed foodie, the actor recently shared a fun video where she can be seen gorging on everything under the sun on her travels.

Her gastronomic adventures included pizzas, waffles, ice creams, churros, creamy cheesecakes to tortilla and cheesy fondues.

“I travel to eat, 0% guilt and 100% happiness,” Bhumi captioned the post.

The video, which has been viewed more than 662k times, got fellow Instagrammers drooling — which includes names like chef Saransh Goila and actor Patralekha.

Even sister Samiksha commented, “Dude you’ve got me so hungry! Whyyyy! Now, I need to go back to eat all that again!”

Bhumi was seen enjoying some delicacies with her sister in Budapest a few weeks ago!

Bhumi is particular about her fitness, but she makes sure to enjoy her favourite foods.

“When I started travelling internationally and I went to Mexico I was just so in love with their food and culture. Japanese food and pan-Asian cuisine we still get here in India. I love Japanese food too, tasty, flavourful yet so many healthy options one can get with Asian food,” she told ANI in an earlier interview.

During the pandemic lockdown, she also gave up meat to turn vegetarian. She shared a note on Instagram in October 2020.

“For many years I had the want to go vegetarian. But breaking habits are very tough. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot. It made me more compassionate towards other species and made me more humble. Eating meat just didn’t feel good anymore. So I took a decision in the lockdown and did what I was contemplating to do for a while now and one day I announced to the fam, that I’m giving up non-vegetarian food. Today it’s been a few months and I feel good, guilt-free and physically strong,” she said.

