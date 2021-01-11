Watch: How to chop onions perfectly

Basic kitchen skills can often ease the process of cooking while making your dish look perfect. A while ago, we showed you how to boil eggs perfectly. This time, let us look at the art of chopping onions, an ingredient that is commonly used in our cuisine. But if you still struggle with cutting an onion into perfect slices or pieces, here is a simple method shown by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur that you can try:

Watch the video:

* Cut off the shoot of the onion.

* Cut the onion lengthwise and divide into two pieces.

* Take each piece of onion and peel the skin.

* Once it is peeled, place one piece firmly on a chopping board, and make slight slits on top, lengthwise, covering about ¾th of the onion, without slicing it entirely.

* Place the knife on one side of the onion piece. Now gently glide the knife into the onion and take it out. Repeat to cover the entire area so that the onion is now cut into slices.

* You can now chop it further by cutting the onion with the knife on the top side.

Do you use this method to cut onions? If not, how about giving it a try?