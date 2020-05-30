Want to have peanut butter cookies? Make it with just 3 ingredients

If you are a peanut butter fan, this is the recipe for you! (Photo: Getty) If you are a peanut butter fan, this is the recipe for you! (Photo: Getty)

A spoonful of peanut butter can lighten your mood but it only gets better in the form of cookies, don’t you agree? One of the most underrated products, it is housed with numerous health benefits. Enriched with Vitamin E, magnesium and copper, it is a fat-friendly food. Ahead, if you are eager to reap the benefits of the same in the form of cookies, scroll down to know more!

Ingredients

1 cup of peanut butter

1/2 cup sugar

1 medium-sized egg

Steps

*In a big bowl, pour in the above ingredients as per the measure and whisk it to obtain a nice thick mixture.

*Line the cookie tray with parchment/ butter paper and take 1/2 tablespoon of the mixture into your palms and roll it into a little ball.

*Do so with the entire peanut butter dough and when you have placed the balls on the tray, take a fork and press it flat.

*Do it in a crisscross manner so that it gets a nice shape and design.

*Bake for 15 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180-degree celsius.

*Next, transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

*Dive right into those crunchy decadent cookies! Make sure you store them in an airtight container.

