Want to give matcha a try? Here are a few easy recipes you can make at home

Matcha is a Japanese green tea made with 3 weeks old green tea leaves that are grown under the shade, hand-picked, dried, and ground into a fine powder. Drinking matcha is like a tradition in Japan, and making a cuppa isn’t as easy as dipping a tea bag in a cup of hot water. At the very least, you will need some good quality matcha tea powder along with a wooden/bamboo whisk (chasen), spoon (chashaku), a teacup, a tea bowl (chawan), and a sieve.

If you are excited to try matcha out, be it for some novelty or for its many health benefits, here are a few recipes that will put you in good stead:

Traditional matcha tea

To start with, you should get acquainted with matcha and its flavour before giving any other recipes a try. Make the traditional matcha tea at home using this method used by the Japanese to brew the perfect cuppa.

Matcha cake

Once you are acquainted with the flavours of matcha, you can put your baker’s hat on and try this incredibly good-looking green tea cake made with a simple recipe. The lush green colour, thanks to the matcha, will make the cake irresistible.

Matcha ice cream

The ice cream cravings during searing summers are real. Instead of buying a jar, next time, try your hand at making this matcha ice cream with a recipe so simple, you will want to keep making it.

Japanese matcha souffle pancakes

What’s better than pancakes for breakfast? Japanese souffle matcha pancakes, of course. The perfect weekend indulgence, these fluffy, soft and almost cloudy matcha pancakes are easy to make and are sure to be a weekend breakfast staple.

