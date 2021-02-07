Want to ferment millet batter without a dal? Here’s what you need to know

With every batch, you meet a new set of students from across the globe. Sometimes you deal with their issues and stretch help them with their millets journey. I have a few students who are allergic to some dals and so the traditional ways of fermenting millet batters do not work for them.

It was then when I decided to organise some complimentary sessions on sourdough for all my students. I wanted to help them and tell them how creatively they can escape some allergens that range from dairy, seeds, grains and even pulses. If you have been following me on Instagram, you would how I have been improvising with the sourdough discard and that I aim to bring in recipes that are vegan, gluten-free and tailor-made at the same time.

Today’s recipe is one such honest attempt where I tried escaping dal and fenugreek (methi) seeds and worked a little more to understand what goes with what. I fermented the batter with sourdough discard and it gave me rewarding results. Do check the recipe video attached and you would love to read more for the step by step recipe.

Here’s the foolproof recipe for your dosas with sourdough discard.

You won’t be able to get enough of this! (Photo: Shalini Rajani) You won’t be able to get enough of this! (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Millet dosa with sourdough discard

Ingredients: (Makes 8-10 dosas)

½ cup proso millet

¾ cup finger millet

½ cup sonamasuri rice

1 tbsp sourdough discard

1 tsp cold-pressed mustard oil

rock salt to taste

Dry peanut chutney (roasted peanuts with red chilli powder)

Jeeravan masala (can be substituted with any of your favourite spice mix)

Chopped vegetables for the toppings

Method:

1. Thoroughly wash and soak all three grains overnight or minimum 8-10 hours.

2. Grind them together into a fine batter. Add water to get that batter consistency.

3. Gently scrape out 1 tbsp of sourdough discard from the bottle and add it to the batter. Whisk it to make sure that it is mixed well with the batter.

4. Allow it to ferment for a minimum of 4-6 hours. The temperatures here were too low so my batter fermented well in 8-10 hours.

5. Start making dosas onto your cast iron griddle. Please note for the toppings you can be spoilt for choice. You can use your favourite seasonal veggies and spice mixes. I added jeeravan masala and seengdana (peanut) chutney for this recipe and it turned out superbly tasty.

6. Serve with any plant-based curd or any pickle or chutney. I enjoyed it with Maharashtrian Thecha and it was an absolute delight.

Do you know?

Sourdough discard has several health benefits, particularly for digestion. For example, sourdough is rich in B vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics. People with gluten sensitivities can opt for sourdough bread and discard recipes.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.

