Looking for recipes rich in Vitamin C? Try this delectable chaat

Vitamin C is known for increasing the production of white blood cells in order to fight infections. The recommended amount of Vitamin C is 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men. Here is a recipe for delicious and tangy chaat that uses citrus fruits, which are known to be rich in Vitamin C.
What are the health benefits of Vitamin C?
The ingredients used in this recipe are rich in Vitamin C, which is also known as ascorbic acid, is necessary for the growth, development and repair of all body tissues. These ingredients help in various body functions, including the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, the immune system, wound healing, and the maintenance of cartilage, bones, and teeth.
These ingredients also act as one of many antioxidants that can protect against damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals, as well as toxic chemicals and pollutants like cigarette smoke. Free radicals can build up and contribute to the development of health conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis. The vitamins and minerals are easily absorbed and thus, it can enhance the absorption of iron when the two are eaten together.
Vitamin C chaat by Chef Karann Talwar, MD and the Gastronome Chef, Kitchen Kraft Luxury Catering, New Delhi.
Ingredients
1pc – Beetroot diced
1pc – Orange peeled and diced
1pc – Sweet lime peeled diced
1pc – Roasted sweet potato diced
1pc – Lime diced
1pc – Lemon diced
5 – Amla diced
1 tbsp – Honey
Pinch of crushed black pepper
Fresh mint leaves
Pinch of pink rock salt powder
Method
* Take an oven and roast sweet potato and beetroot.
* Using a paring knife, remove peel and white pith from citrus fruits and then dice them.
* Arrange sweet potato, beetroot and all fruits in the serving bowl.
* Drizzle a spoon of honey on the fruits and sprinkle with rock salt and crushed black pepper.
* Finally top with fresh mint leaves.
