Ditch regular chutney for this vitamin C-rich immunity-booster

While most of us have realised the importance of building our immunity, many of us still do not realise that building immunity is not only about incorporating a few spices and foods in one’s diet; it is in fact about making wholesome, 360-degree changes to one’s lifestyle and habits.

But while making those changes, you can always add a few tweaks to your regular fare which will not only break the monotony but will also help enhance the immunity–boosting process. So how about beginning the week with one such recipe — a spicy chutney full of vitamin C?

Pilates trainer Radhika Karle shared this easy recipe of Tomato and Bell Pepper chutney.

Here’s what she had to say: “This spicy, roasted red bell pepper chutney has a crunch and a little sweetness from the peppers. It is also packed with the powerful antioxidant, vitamin C to support your immunity. Paired with hot and crispy dosas, this is the best morning breakfast!”

Ingredients

1 – Roasted red bell pepper (medium)

¼ cup – Peanuts

1 – Small onion, chopped

1 – Tomato, chopped

½ tsp – Curry powder

½ tsp – Paprika

1 tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Coconut oil

Salt to taste

Method

*Roast the peanuts in a small saucepan for two-three minutes or until lightly brown. Set aside.

*In the saucepan, add the oil, heat and then add onions with a pinch of salt.

*Cook until the onions are translucent.

*Add the rest of the ingredients. Cook, stirring frequently until the tomatoes have reduced and most of the liquid is soaked up.

*Place the roasted peanuts and red bell peppers, along with the tomatoes and onions in a grinder. Blend till almost smooth. Enjoy.

Would you like to try?

