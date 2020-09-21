scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

Ditch regular chutney for this vitamin C-rich immunity-booster

Add some flavours, and build immunity with this easy recipe.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 12:30:13 pm
chutney, vitamin C foods, dosa chutney, immunity chutney, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, Radhika Karle recipes, Make sure you are having enough vitamin C; how about an easy chutney? (Source: Radhika Karle/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

While most of us have realised the importance of building our immunity, many of us still do not realise that building immunity is not only about incorporating a few spices and foods in one’s diet; it is in fact about making wholesome, 360-degree changes to one’s lifestyle and habits.

Brand Wagon Conclave

But while making those changes, you can always add a few tweaks to your regular fare which will not only break the monotony but will also help enhance the immunityboosting process. So how about beginning the week with one such recipe — a spicy chutney full of vitamin C?

Pilates trainer Radhika Karle shared this easy recipe of Tomato and Bell Pepper chutney.

View this post on Instagram

This spicy, roasted red bell pepper chutney has a crunch and a little sweetness from the peppers. It is also packed with the powerful antioxidant, vitamin C to support your immunity. Paired with hot and crispy dosas, this is the best Sunday morning breakfast! Try it out, take a picture, post it, and tag us! We would love to be a part of your healthy routine! . . . . . #food #foodie #foodiesofinstagram #bellpeppers #chutney #roasted #immunity #vitaminc #nutrition #nutritionist #healthyeating #dosa #recipeoftheday #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #lifestylechoice #breakfast #breakfastrecipes #anitoxidants #sundayfunday #eat #eathealthy #foodforthought #foodstagram #nutritionindia #radhikakarle #rbb #balancedbody #pilates

A post shared by Radhika Karle (@radhikasbalancedbody) on

Here’s what she had to say: “This spicy, roasted red bell pepper chutney has a crunch and a little sweetness from the peppers. It is also packed with the powerful antioxidant, vitamin C to support your immunity. Paired with hot and crispy dosas, this is the best morning breakfast!”

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

1 – Roasted red bell pepper (medium)
¼ cup – Peanuts
1 – Small onion, chopped
1 – Tomato, chopped
½ tsp – Curry powder
½ tsp – Paprika
1 tsp – Sugar
1 tsp – Coconut oil
Salt to taste

ALSO READ | Immunity-boosting kadha: Covid-19 survivor shares recipe that helped her

Method

*Roast the peanuts in a small saucepan for two-three minutes or until lightly brown. Set aside.
*In the saucepan, add the oil, heat and then add onions with a pinch of salt.
*Cook until the onions are translucent.
*Add the rest of the ingredients. Cook, stirring frequently until the tomatoes have reduced and most of the liquid is soaked up.
*Place the roasted peanuts and red bell peppers, along with the tomatoes and onions in a grinder. Blend till almost smooth. Enjoy.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Emmys 2020: Here’s how your favourite celebs celebrated in style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement