Amla rice: Get your dose of vitamin C with this easy recipe

Many of us primarily associate rice with dal, or like to prepare it as biryani, pulao or flavoured with cumin as jeera rice. But there are so many other ways rice can be enjoyed in a flavourful way. And one such easy way is by prepping it with amla. The delicious combination works as a good lunch option and also helps you with your daily dose of vitamin C.
While the combination may sound a bit odd, as per chef Sanjeev Kapoor, it is worth a try given the numerous health benefits vitamin C is known, for including its anti-viral and anti-fungal properties.
Take a look at the recipe below:
As we all get through this period of #COVID19, it’s not just our responsibility, but, a need of the hour to rejuvenate the body & soul in the right manner. Amla or Indian gooseberry is full of vitamins & minerals hence the perfect pick as a fuel to the body. Try this Amla Rice recipe, aur share kijiye apne amla favourites. Brought to you by @tata.sampann and @sanjeevkapoor #ImmunityBoosters
Ingredients
1 1/2 cup – Soaked Basmati rice
3 cups + 1/4 cup – Water
Salt to taste
2 – Amla, grated
1 1/2tbsp – Sesame oil
1tsp – Mustard seeds
1/2tsp – Cumin seeds
1/4tsp – Asafoetida
1tsp – Split skinless black gram or urad dal
1tsp – Bengal gram or chana dal
10-12 – Curry leaves
A pinch – Kasuri methi powder
2-3 – Dried red chillies
1/4 cup – Cashew nuts
1/2tsp – Turmeric powder
2tbsp – Coriander leaves
Method
*In a pressure pan, put soaked rice, water and a pinch of salt. Give it a good mix. Cook for 10-12 minutes.
*In a pan, add oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, a pinch of kasuri methi, red chillies, cashew nuts. Add grated amla.
*Give it a good mix. Saute for a minute. Add turmeric, red chilli powder and salt to taste.
*Add 1/4 cup water. Cook for two-three minutes. Mix the rice.
*Put coriander leaves for garnishing.
Have you tried it yet?
