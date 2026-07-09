‘Virat Kohli was a big foodie’: BCCI former chef reveals cricketer’s before and after diet

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Former chef of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Chauhan, recently revealed behind-the-scenes details from India’s cricketing squads over the years. Sharing details about how Virat Kohli worked on his fitness and diet mindfully, Chauhan, who served players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni, said, “Virat Kohli was a big foodie. He used to eat everything. He used to eat oily food.”
The chef shared that he used to work for a company associated with Virat when the latter began his IPL journey.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“He has now worked on his fitness. He is a big fan of Ronaldo. He follows Ronaldo. And in the entire world, Ronaldo is the only one who has minimal body fat. And in the future, it will be Virat Kohli. So, who you follow has made a difference. He used to eat non-vegetarian food and liked chole bhature or rajma chawal. Now, he is a vegetarian. He eats tofu instead of paneer, salads, sprouts, dal, and English vegetables like lettuce. He eats more of that,” he told content creator Vaarun Tiwari on his YouTube podcast.
Taking a cue from this revelation, we asked an expert about the role of dietary changes.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that Virat’s journey highlights an important lesson: elite performance is not built solely in the gym or on the field; it is also built in the kitchen. “Athletes often reach a stage where they realise that nutrition directly impacts energy levels, recovery, body composition, and performance consistency,” said Goyal.
Goyal noted that changing food habits requires discipline and self-awareness. “Moving away from impulsive eating and becoming more conscious of food quality, meal timing, and portion sizes can significantly improve physical and mental performance. Small dietary changes, when followed consistently, can lead to remarkable long-term results,” said Goyal.
Kohli’s transformation also reinforces the importance of personalised nutrition. “There is no one-size-fits-all diet. What works is identifying foods that make you feel energetic, support recovery, improve digestion, and help you perform at your best,” said Goyal.
Noting that the biggest takeaway is that fitness transformations do not happen from a single superfood or a strict diet plan, Goyal affirmed that sustainable habits, mindful eating, and consistency over time matter. “Just as Virat evolved his eating habits to support his goals, every individual can benefit from making gradual, realistic changes that align with their health and lifestyle needs,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.