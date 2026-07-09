‘Virat Kohli was a big foodie’: BCCI former chef reveals cricketer’s before and after diet

Former chef of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Arun Chauhan, recently revealed behind-the-scenes details from India’s cricketing squads over the years. Sharing details about how Virat Kohli worked on his fitness and diet mindfully, Chauhan, who served players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni, said, “Virat Kohli was a big foodie. He used to eat everything. He used to eat oily food.”

The chef shared that he used to work for a company associated with Virat when the latter began his IPL journey.

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