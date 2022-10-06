Virat Kohli on his worst food experience: ‘It was a nightmare for vegetarians’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has set a benchmark, not only with his on-field performance but also with his dedication to fitness and healthy eating. Despite being a foodie, Virat has altered his eating habits to become more disciplined, something he admitted in a recent interaction with indianexpress.com. “All of these things are not easy but at the end of the day, when you start seeing positive changes in your body, staying healthy truly becomes an addiction,” he had said.

But his strict diet routine hasn’t restricted Virat from appreciating different cuisines and food experiences. In a recent interaction with anchor and comedian Maniesh Paul, the cricketer got nostalgic about his food memories, best and worst experiences, and the difference between Delhi and Mumbai, when it comes to food.

On being asked about the difference between the food culture of the two cities, he said, “Earlier, I used to believe that there’s nothing better than Delhi food. It is because I was born and brought up in Delhi. I thought Mumbai doesn’t have good places to eat. But, I was proven wrong. There are many good places to eat in Mumbai, as well. I was also not aware that there are such good street foods here. Both places have their own charm.”

Like most of us, Virat also has several childhood memories to share, especially when it comes to food. “There used to be a rickshaw vendor near my school who used to sell bread pakodas with sonth ki chutney. I’ve never tasted such bread pakodas again. It is still in my memory. Second, there used to be these corn puffs called Natkhat in Delhi. Those were my favourites.”

But, not all food memories are amazing. “Recently, we went to Paris where I had my worst food experience. For vegetarians, it was a nightmare. Firstly, there was a language barrier. Secondly, there were not many options,” the former Indian captain said.

He also revealed his best food experience, saying, “My best food experience was in Bhutan which had organically-grown, local vegetables, wild rice. They call it Bhutanese farmhouses where they cultivate organic vegetables. We sat and ate with them.”

Apart from eating food outside, many are also guilty of experimenting with weird combinations in their kitchens. So is Virat! “I would go to the kitchen, take a cup and mix items such as hot water, coffee, creamer, chaat masala, salt, lemon, chilli powder, turmeric, etc. I would think that if I drink this concoction, there’s no recovery. But, I never consumed it,” he revealed.

He may not have eaten a weird combination of food items but has witnessed fellow cricketer Wriddhiman Saha do so. “His plate once comprised of butter chicken, roti, salad, and rasgulla, and he was eating it together. I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ He replied, ‘I eat like this only’…I think you can use your creativity in other places,” he said.

Virat’s love for authentic Delhi food was also chronicled by Anushka Sharma in a hilarious post on Instagram recently. “Today is a big day in our home! Finally, after what seemed like a never-ending search (honestly I had given up) for ekdum Delhi-jaise-chole-bhature in Mumbai, I am more than happy to announce that this search has ended and I have given my husband ecstatic joy,” she wrote

Sharing how much Virat misses this Delhi-special meal, she added, “Those who know him know his love for chole bhature. The one cheat meal he has no guilt over (he watches Delhi chole bhature videos in his free time).”

Anushka then went to share a picture of a Mumbai restaurant called ‘Delhi Se’ which serves special food items famous in the capital city.

