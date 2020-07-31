Virat just made this delicious chocolate dessert for Anushka; check it out

Virat Kohli made chocolate eclairs for Anushka Sharma. (Source: Virat Kohli made chocolate eclairs for Anushka Sharma. (Source:

Anushka Sharma is enjoying delectable homemade dessert, thanks to husband Virat Kohli. The cricketer recently treated the Sultan actor to homemade chocolate eclairs.

Posting a picture of the delicious-looking treat on Instagram, Anushka wrote. “Getting spoiled with homemade chocolate eclairs by my husband.” Take a look:

An eclair is an oblong pastry made with choux dough (light pastry dough) filled with cream and topped with chocolate icing. If you want to give this pastry a try, here is a recipe for chocolate eclairs and profiteroles (French cream puff), courtesy YouTube channel Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana. You just need some simple ingredients for this:

Ingredients

¾ cup – Refined flour

75 g – Butter

A pinch – Salt

3 – eggs

½ cup – Fresh cream

½ cup – Grated dark chocolate

1 cup – Whipped cream

Method

Choux paste

* Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

* Heat one cup of water in a non-stick deep pan and bring it to boil. Add butter and keep stirring till it melts.

* Lower the heat and now add refined flour. Keep mixing till a dough is formed. Turn off the gas and transfer the mixture into a bowl. Add salt and mix well. Set aside for 10 minutes.

* In another bowl, break eggs. Add the eggs one by one into the flour mixture and blend with an electric blender. This is your choux paste.

* Fit a piping bag with a nozzle and put the choux paste dough in it. Pipe out small round and medium sausage-shaped portions on a baking tray. Place the portions well apart on the tray as they would double in size once baked.

* Put the tray in the preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes.

* Once baked, take out the tray and set it aside to cool to room temperature.

* Put the baked choux paste in ziplock bags and refrigerate for two hours.

Chocolate eclairs and profiteroles

* Fit a piping bag with a nozzle. Place the chocolate cream mixture in it and seal the piping bag. Pipe out the cream in the slits of the baked choux paste. The sausage-shaped ones are eclairs and the round ones will be profiteroles.

* Melt remaining chocolate in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Dip the profiteroles and eclairs in melted chocolate and serve chilled.

