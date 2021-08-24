Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have Onasadya at a Kerala restaurant in Leeds, leave handwritten note

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with some members of the Indian men’s cricket team, recently enjoyed a traditional Onasadya at Tharavadu, a restaurant in the UK which serves cuisine from Kerala.

In a tweet, the Leeds restaurant shared that the cricketers ate sadhya — a traditional feast that includes an assortment of vegetarian dishes typically served on a banana leaf, and eaten by hand. They also revealed that the couple wrote a handwritten message for Team Tharavadu.

According the viral pictures, the note read: “We love the food here always. The hospitality is amazing and we’re always served food with love and care. All the best to you guys! Love, Anushka and Virat.”

Check out the pictures here.

The note Virat and Anushka shared for the Tharavadu team. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram) The note Virat and Anushka shared for the Tharavadu team. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram)

Virat and Anushka spotted at Tharavadu. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram) Virat and Anushka spotted at Tharavadu. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram)

Virat and Anushka at Tharavadu, clicked and shared by fans. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram) Virat and Anushka at Tharavadu, clicked and shared by fans. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram)

The couple can be spotted with others at the restaurant. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram) The couple can be spotted with others at the restaurant. (Source: Tharavadu/Instagram)

This, however, is not the first time Virat and Anushka visited this restaurant in Leeds. Their website shared that the cricketer first came in 2014 during the England Tour. He returned during Champions Trophy. “But the friends who run the hotel never thought that Kohli would come as an unexpected shock along with his wife Anushka Sharma during the World Cup,” the site mentioned.

Tharavadu shared interesting anecdotes about how the cricketer and Anushka made an unannounced arrival. “There is a special treat given to the food lovers who come to the restaurant. Often, the tasters return to eat. A typical spicy dosa is served with special ingredients from chefs Ajith and Rajesh. Kohli, who had tasted the dosas before, arrived in Leeds as part of the India-Sri Lanka match. In the days leading up to the match, players are given strict instructions on food. If something breaks the wire, the game gets messed up,” they shared.

“Therefore, when the World Cup is being played, players are given special food. But Kohli, who has faith in the restaurant, shocked Team Tharavadu when he reached the front door. Since there was no preparation, Kohli and Anushka ate together with the other guests. Knowing the cuisine of the chefs on the floor, Kohli ordered the appam and egg roast and tasted the vegetarian sadya with the Karnavar Masala Dosa. Each plate of food was ordered and shared by two of them,” they wrote further.

