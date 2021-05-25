Viral video shows how to make chapatis in pressure cooker; watch

Making the perfect round and fluffy chapati is considered an art. If you are still trying to master it, looks like you do not have to worry about it getting your chapatis burnt on the griddle, only if you are able to pull off a hack.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which a person cooks chapati in a pressure cooker in less than two minutes. In the video, three chapatis are rolled on the rolling board or chakla belan and then placed inside the pressure cooker. The cooker is then covered for two minutes and the rotis are ready! Watch the video:

The cooking hack is now going viral. While some social media users were amazed, others believed the hack would not work.

Several such hacks have gone viral in the past. For instance, chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a very simple hack to increase the shelf life of bananas. Earlier, another cooking enthusiast showed how to make stale bread fresh again. Here is also a hack for peeling fruits and vegetables the right way.

Have you tried any of these hacks yet?