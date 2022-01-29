Viral video: Netizens not convinced as blogger claims to make cotton candy in a clothes dryer

DIYs have never been so popular. Many make use of daily appliances to try these DIYs. A food blogger recently decided to use a clothes dryer as a cotton candy maker. Here’s what transpired.

Blogger Tammy Louise explains in the nearly three-minute video the step-by-step process of making cotton candy at home.

She can first be seen adding lots of sugar into the drum of the front-load machine. Instead of the liquid detergent, she adds a can of blueberry soda into the drawer of the dryer. She then says that the cotton candy would be ready in a matter of minutes and would deposit in the air vent of the dryer.

Can you make cotton candy in a clothes dryer? A food blogger thinks so (Source: u/stuarty/Reddit/TikTok) Can you make cotton candy in a clothes dryer? A food blogger thinks so (Source: u/stuarty/Reddit/TikTok)

Many users on Reddit where the original TikTok video was reposted by u/stuarty in the sub-Reddit r/StupidFood, where it went viral with over 13.7k upvotes, expressed concerns over the bizarre experiment.

“How long until someone causes a fire when trying this?” a user wrote, while others remarked, “how to ruin a dryer in 3 easy steps”.

Many even termed the DIY “fake”.

“Did they just fake it?” commented one user.

“Yeah except it’s fake, there’s a cut in between her adjusting the dial and the dryer starting to spin. She also never actually focuses the camera on the inside of the dryer while it’s spinning. She would have just vacuumed the sugar out and dumped out the soda before actually turning it on then mushed some store bought cotton candy into that lint filter thing. This is on par with when Chan tricked people into microwaving their iphones to charge the battery. Very cool to trick dumb kids into potentially starting a house fire,” another wrote.

What’s your take?

