‘Really disgusting’: Maharashtra FDA Chief on food licence cancellations after viral soya chaap video

Food safety has once again become a subject of public concern after a viral video allegedly showing unhygienic handling of soya chaap in a factory unit spread widely across social media. The clip, which was shared extensively by news channels and online users, sparked questions about hygiene standards in food preparation units, regulatory oversight, and the action that can be taken against businesses found violating food safety norms.

The issue was discussed in a YouTube interview between FoodPharmer and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Referring to the viral clip, FoodPharmer said, “Actually, I want to show you a video that was very viral yesterday and today. This is a video of someone almost swimming in soya chaap. And this is how they are levelling the soya chaap. I don’t know what they are doing. But they are essentially bathing in this very disgusting video. It’s going extremely viral. All news channels have posted about it.” Responding, Mundhe said, “The issue is, if you don’t have imagination, you cannot accept it, either as a regulator, an FBO, or a consumer. So, it’s really disgusting. The issue is, whoever is an FBO, they have to follow standards (sic).”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The conversation then shifted to the consequences for repeat violations. FoodPharmer asked, “In this particular case, what do you think it should be like? Should a repeat offender, someone who is doing this continuously, lose their license? Should they be giving a fine? How should it work?” Mundhe replied, “Repeat offenders, there is a provision.” When FoodPharmer followed up with, “And is this cancellation permanent?”, Mundhe clarified, “Once it is cancelled, it is permanent. Suspension: If you apply and comply, you will be restored. But if it is cancelled, it is permanent (sic).”

FoodPharmer further asked, “So, when you cancel someone’s license, like some famous company, what happens next? Do they come to you in your office and ask you to revoke the cancellation? What happens usually?” Explaining the legal process, Mundhe said, “There is an adjudication process. They cannot go to the court. There is a process for it. But if they feel that cancellation is not as per the law, they can appeal to the court.” The discussion has drawn attention to the importance of food hygiene, regulatory compliance, and the systems in place to protect consumers from unsafe food practices.

To better understand how food safety laws work in such cases, what risks unhygienic food handling poses to consumers, and what people should look out for while buying ready-to-eat foods, we spoke to an expert.

What are the biggest health risks of unhygienic food handling?

Dr Adithya V. Naragund, Senior Consultant in GI & HPB Surgery at Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Unhygienic handling of ready-to-eat foods such as soya chaap significantly increases the risk of foodborne illnesses because these foods are often handled multiple times after cooking. Contamination can occur through unwashed hands, contaminated utensils, unsafe water, improper storage, or cross-contamination with raw meat and vegetables.” He adds that this can introduce harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Listeria, as well as viruses like norovirus.

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Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds, “The most common risks include bacterial, viral, and fungal contamination from unclean hands, contaminated surfaces, unsafe water, or improper storage. People may develop food poisoning, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever and dehydration within hours or days. In severe cases, especially among children, elderly individuals and people with chronic illnesses, these infections can lead to serious complications requiring medical care.”

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How do food safety authorities investigate complaints?

When concerns about unhygienic food preparation emerge, Dr Hiremath states that food safety authorities usually verify the authenticity of the complaint through inspections and sample testing. “They evaluate cleanliness, food storage, staff hygiene and adherence to food safety regulations. If violations pose a significant public health risk, temporary suspension of operations may be ordered until corrective measures are completed. Persistent violations, intentional food adulteration or repeated failure to comply with regulations can result in licence cancellation, while legal procedures ensure that businesses have an opportunity to present their explanation before final action is taken. Maintaining public confidence requires both strict enforcement and fair due process.”

How can consumers identify hygienic food outlets?

Dr Naragund mentions that consumers should pay attention to visible hygiene practices before purchasing food. Staff should maintain clean hands, wear clean clothing, and avoid handling money and food simultaneously without washing their hands.

“Food should be stored at appropriate temperatures, cooking areas should appear clean, and ingredients should not be exposed to dust, flies or stagnant water. A foul odour, dirty utensils, poor waste disposal, repeated reuse of cooking oil or visibly unhygienic food handling are all warning signs. If the overall environment raises concerns, it is safer to avoid eating there because foodborne infections are often preventable through informed choices,” concludes Dr Naragund.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.