Food trends: Would you like to try these viral potato recipes?

The Internet is a melting pot of an array of unique (and sometimes bizarre) food recipes that leave netizens either amazed or confused and even disgusted. Of late, a lot of people have been experimenting with good ol’ potatoes, giving a unique twist to this staple vegetable. One such recipe going viral on social media is ‘Smashed Potatoes’. If you are tired of eating regular potato wedges and French fries, try preparing these crispy smashed potatoes today.

Here’s how you can prepare them in a jiffy.

*Take a few baby potatoes and boil them in salted water until fork-tender.

*Make sure not to overcook your potatoes because overcooked potatoes won’t smash well and will be too soft to maintain their shape.

*While your potatoes are cooking, add seasonings and oil to a bowl. You can add the ingredients of your choice.

*Place the potatoes on a sheet pan and using a mug, gently smash them down into disks.

*Coat the potatoes with the oil and seasonings you prepared earlier. Make sure they are fully coated.

*Sprinkle some salt over the potatoes and bake them in an oven.

*Serve with a dip of your choice.

Another potato recipe that not just tastes delicious but looks equally appealing is ‘Hasselback Potatoes’. This will serve as a perfect party appetiser and can be prepared without any hassle. Here you can prepare Hasselback potatoes at home.

*Heat oven to 200c/390f. Wash and dry the potatoes.

*Slice the potato into thin slices, leaving ¼ inch at the bottom unsliced. You can use chopsticks or wooden spoons to prevent slicing the potato all the way through.

*Place the potatoes on a lined baking tray.

*Make the butter: In a small saucepan over low heat melt butter with olive oil, garlic cloves and thyme. Cook until the butter is melted, and the garlic is soft.

*Brush the potatoes with half of the butter mixture. Sprinkle the potatoes generously with salt and pepper.

*Bake the potatoes for 30 minutes, remove the pan from the oven. Sprinkle with thyme or other herbs. Brush with the remaining butter. Bake for another 30 minutes or until the potatoes are crispy on the edges.

*Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve.

If time is not an issue for you, how about trying the viral 15-hour TikTok potatoes? As the name suggests, this recipe takes over 15 hours but is fairly straightforward and easy. Here’s how you prepare these potatoes.

*Peel and wash five medium-sized Yukon gold potatoes and thinly slice them.

*Pour a quarter cup of melted water into a large bowl.

*Add your sliced potatoes and one teaspoon of salt.

*Toss well making sure every slice is coated in butter.

*Line these potato slices over a loaf pan covered with parchment paper.

*Place in a preheated 250/120 degrees Fahrenheit oven and bake for three hours.

*Once the potatoes have finished baking, stack a second loaf pan on top of the parchment paper and weigh it down with some cans of food.

*Place in the refrigerator to chill for 12 hours.

*In a small saucepan, heat some oil.

*While the oil is heating, unmold the layered potatoes and cut them into cubes.

*With a large metal spoon lower potato stacks into the hot oil.

*Deep fry for 3-5 minutes or until they are golden brown.

*Sprinkle them with salt and enjoy!

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!