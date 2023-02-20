Potato noodles have taken social media by storm, here’s a recipe you can try

From children to adults, nobody can resist a bowl of spicy and delicious noodles when hunger strikes. While most people rely on packets of instant noodles, others try making them from scratch at home. As such, have you ever tried making your noodles using potatoes? As bizarre as they sound, potato noodles are a staple in many East Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. Potato noodles are believed to have originated in China, where they are called “fun see” or “fen si.” They were originally made from mung bean starch, but over time, the recipe was modified to use potato starch instead.

Also known as ‘potato starch noodles’ or ‘glass noodles’, they are translucent, have a slightly chewy texture when cooked, and are often used in soups, stir-fries, and salads. Additionally, potato noodles are also gluten-free, making them a popular alternative for people with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. Currently going viral on social media, these noodles are easy-to-make and a tasty addition to your menu.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these potato noodles using this simple recipe shared by Jess (@thatfoodiejess), a popular food blogger on Instagram. Take a look.

Ingredients:

*300g potato, chopped and peeled

*200g potato starch

*A pinch of salt

*65-85 ml water (more or less depending on your potato’s moisture )

*2 garlic, minced

*1/2-1 tbsp chilli powder

*1.5 tsp gochujang

*2 tsp black vinegar

*1/2 tbsp oyster sauce

*A pinch of msg (optional)

*1 tsp sugar

*1/2 tbsp light soy sauce

*1 tsp sesame seeds

*2 tbsp oil

*1 scallion, whites and greens separate (greens for toppings)

* A handful of chopped coriander (toppings)

Method

*Boil chopped and peeled potatoes for 10-15 minutes or until soft.

*Mash up before adding potato starch and salt, then mix them slowly and add water.

*Knead to form a dough then roll it into a log and chop into 9 pieces.

*Roll each out into a long noodle shape (or any shape you like).

*Boil for 5-7 minutes or until they float to the top (can taste one to see doneness) and wash under cold water to stop cooking.

*Add all sauce ingredients and pour hot oil over aromatics, mix and add greens – scallions and coriander.

