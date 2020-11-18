Viral ‘kaju katli chicken soup’ has irked netizens, and rightfully so! Take a look

Kaju katli chicken soup has become (in)famous already; it is garnering a lot of negative responses on social media, especially Twitter. (Source: Twitter/@asgarhid)

The thing about food is that you are allowed to be as experimental as you would want. You can try different combinations per your taste. But there is also a flip side to this. Sometimes, some of these combinations may not work — in fact, they can go horribly wrong. So wrong, that they can start feverish debates on social media and become viral for all the wrong reasons.

Something similar has happened with the kaju-katli chicken soup. And before you get utterly appalled by the name, know that it is exactly what it reads — the beloved Diwali sweet kaju katli dunked in chicken soup! And as if the pandemic was not enough, now, 2020 has blessed (cursed?) us with this horrific food combo!

Kaju katli chicken soup has become (in)famous already; it is garnering a lot of negative responses on social media, especially Twitter. Take a look!

First time in the Indian market: Kaju Katli chicken soup pic.twitter.com/xry8EwGdMX — ᴬˢᴳᴬᴿ (@asgarhid) November 14, 2020

Rasagulla got dipped in tomato soup long ago. https://t.co/6dnGahg1hC — ᴬˢᴳᴬᴿ (@asgarhid) November 14, 2020

Can’t wish Happy Deepawali… So wishing Sad Deepawali for this horrendous pic…😰 — Nitin… 🇮🇳 (@RdNitin) November 14, 2020

Kaju katli and chicken soup are two very different palatable food items that are enjoyed independently of each other. So, it could have been the work of an extremely devious mind, that thought of bringing these two distastefully together. While these reactions left us in splits, we cannot comprehend and have no interest in trying the soup.

What about you?

