Move over scrambled eggs, try this viral grated eggs avocado toast

For those looking for easy breakfast options, the internet can be a mine. If you are someone who loves their avocado, you would surely like to try yet another twist to the humble avocado toast. Move over poached eggs, fried eggs or scrambled eggs; adding to the innumerable food trends, a new viral trend that is doing the rounds is of grated eggs on an avocado toast.

The video was originally posted by content creator Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh (@healthyishfoods) on TikTok.

The blogger begins by toasting a piece of bread, and as it warms up, she slices an avocado. Once the toast is done, she adds three dollops of mayo to it and smoothens the condiment into a thin layer. She then places the avocado slices on top. To add grated egg, she takes a flat grater and grates a hardboiled egg over it.

The shredded bit fall over the avocado toast. She then tops it up with sriracha.

There is another version of it available on YouTube from Courtney’s Sweets. “Grated Avocado Toast is a complete breakfast and oh so good. Hard-boiled egg grated over the top of mashed avocado and slices of fresh tomato,” she captioned the video.

Wondering how to correctly grate eggs?

*Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water.

*Switch to high heat and bring water to a rolling boil.

*Hard boil an egg to the firmness you want.

*Remove pan from heat and cover.

*Drain eggs immediately and put in a bowl filled with ice cubes and water.

*Grate it using the wider portion of a cheese grater.

Looks like a sumptuous breakfast!

What do you think?

