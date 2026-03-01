That viral ‘sparkle cake’ trend might be making your guests sick. Here’s why

Sparkler candles, a.k.a. firework candles, have been a popular addition to celebration cakes lately. Whether you turn to Instagram, Pinterest, or YouTube for ideas, you’ll see countless happy videos of sparkles coming out of cakes. It instantly adds drama and cinematic appeal, transforming an ordinary cake into a festive centrepiece. Easy to use and visually striking, these candles bring a wow factor to celebrations. However, health and food safety experts warn that using them directly on cakes may carry hidden risks.

Explaining why caution is necessary, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, says, “Sparkler candles, also known as firework candles, are popularly used during birthdays, anniversaries, New Year parties, and ceremonies because they tend to create a sparkling effect that is pleasing to the eyes. Many people opt for these candles to make the celebration fun, elegant, and interesting.”

However, she cautions that their visual appeal can mask potential health hazards. “Using them directly on cakes can be risky. When lit, these candles produce sparks, ash, and sometimes tiny pieces of metal, which may fall onto the cake surface. This can contaminate the cake and may not be safe to eat, especially for children and elderly people,” Dr Agarwal explains.

She further adds that exposure to these residues can trigger health issues. “There can be abdominal distress, nausea and vomiting, coughing, throat irritation, worsening of asthma and bronchitis, skin or digestive allergies. The candle can also raise the risk of burn injuries,” she says.

Echoing the food safety concern, chef Sehaj Ghuman, head pastry chef at the Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurgaon, explains that not all decorative candles are suitable for food use.

“Fireworks or sparkler candles may appear harmless, but many are not made with food-safe materials. When lit, they can release sparks, ash, or fine metal residue that may fall onto the cake,” he says, stressing that professional kitchens only allow items that are intentionally food-safe to come in contact with edible surfaces.

From a quality and compliance standpoint, Swati Verma, manager –quality and NPD at Barista Coffee Co., highlights the importance of choosing the right type of candle. “Pure beeswax candles or designated ‘food-safe’ candles are excellent choices,” she notes, warning that cheap candles may contain unsafe dyes, paraffin wax, or chemical adhesives.

She advises that even food-safe candles should be used with care. “Always use the plastic holders that come with candles or insert them into a food-safe barrier like foil so the melted wax and ash collect in the holder,” she says, adding that non-food-safe sparkle candles should never be placed directly on edible portions of a cake.

Dr Agarwal further shares practical safety advice. “If you want to use sparkler candles safely, then place them in a holder or a separate stand that keeps them above the cake so sparks do not land on the frosting or edible decorations. Make sure the cake is on a stable surface, keep a safe distance, and have adult supervision while lighting them. It is necessary to avoid putting regular firework candles directly on the cake to prevent contamination or accidents,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.