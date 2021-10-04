Here’s how to make viral Dalgona candy from Netflix’s Squid Game

South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has left netizens obsessing over a candy that was shown in one of the episodes. Contestants on the show were seen carving out a symbol on a sugar candy called ‘Dalgona’ without cracking the piece.

The viral Dalgona candy comes in a variety of shapes. It is a honeycomb toffee that usually comes with a light, right or sponge-like texture. The main ingredients used to make this include brown sugar, corn syrup and baking soda.

The Dalgona candies used on the show were made by Yong-hui. He used 15kg of sugar to make 700 candies for filming Squid Game in 2020.

If you are keen on trying your hand at making this delicious candy, we bring a very simple recipe for you from none other than chef Saransh Goila. The chef recently shared the recipe on Instagram. Try this:

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Sugar

A pinch – Baking soda

Method

*In a pan, caramelise the sugar and add a pinch of baking soda to give it a honeycomb texture and mix well.

*Pour the caramelised sugar on a baking sheet.

*Just before it is about to set, use a cutter to make a design of your choice. Remove the designed piece with just a pin once the candy is set.

