Monday, October 04, 2021
Here’s how to make viral Dalgona candy from Netflix’s Squid Game

The viral Dalgona candy comes in a variety of shapes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 4:40:00 pm
dalgona candySeveral food bloggers have attempted making Dalgona candy lately. (Source: n_n.yonnii/Instagram)

South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has left netizens obsessing over a candy that was shown in one of the episodes. Contestants on the show were seen carving out a symbol on a sugar candy called ‘Dalgona’ without cracking the piece.

The viral Dalgona candy comes in a variety of shapes. It is a honeycomb toffee that usually comes with a light, right or sponge-like texture. The main ingredients used to make this include brown sugar, corn syrup and baking soda.

The Dalgona candies used on the show were made by Yong-hui. He used 15kg of sugar to make 700 candies for filming Squid Game in 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Check out the viral Dalgona coffee recipe here

If you are keen on trying your hand at making this delicious candy, we bring a very simple recipe for you from none other than chef Saransh Goila. The chef recently shared the recipe on Instagram. Try this:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Sugar
A pinch – Baking soda

Method

*In a pan, caramelise the sugar and add a pinch of baking soda to give it a honeycomb texture and mix well.

*Pour the caramelised sugar on a baking sheet.

*Just before it is about to set, use a cutter to make a design of your choice. Remove the designed piece with just a pin once the candy is set.

