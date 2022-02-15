Viral food recipe: Would you like to try custard toast today?

Social media does not disappoint its users when it comes to introducing them to new and interesting things. It is also a platform that is known for making things go ‘viral’ — such as the ‘custard toast’, a delectable recipe that started trending on TikTok for its ‘dessert for breakfast’ appeal.

Though the original recipe creator is still unknown, according to various reports, Moody Day was among the initial few social media users to call the recipe “an easy cheesecake copycat”. Ever since, Twitter has been abuzz with posts about the the easy-to-make recipe.

“Crispy on the outside and silky on the inside. Baked this custard blueberry toasts for breakfast and they are totally worth the hype,” said one user while another commented, “Hmm I may be a little addicted to the new phenomenon that is #custardtoast! Thanks @thismorning and #tiktok for bringing that recipe into my life”.

There are multiple versions of the recipe available on YouTube.

Ingredients

1 – Egg

2 slices – Bread

Yoghurt

A dollop of honey or maple syrup

Fruit of your choice

Method

Use a fork to make a dent at the center of the bread, without cutting it.

In a bowl, mix all the wet ingredients. Fill up the dented part of the bread with the mix. Top it with the fruit of your choice, or chocolate, and place in an air fryer for about 10 minutes, or in the oven at 400°F for a bit longer, until the bread is crisp and the custard is set.

Garnish with powdered sugar, honey or maple syrup.

Enjoy!

