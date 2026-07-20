Vir Das starts his day with espresso and peanut butter: ‘Walk around for half an hour’

Comedian Vir Das recently gave a glimpse into a typical 12-hour day in his life, where he mentioned that he starts his day at 5.30 am. “Spend 12 hours with me. I wake up looking like a Bollywood 90s hero at 5.30 in the morning. I brush my teeth. The house is quiet. Normally, I would walk. My creative space is five minutes away, but today, I am driving. I have set up this studio for myself to get ready in the mornings. And to write. This is where I do the bulk of my writing. I journal first. Always helps. I then set the intention for the day,” he said in a video post on Instagram.

By 5.50 am, “I am allowed some coffee”. “Double espresso shot along with peanut butter. Walk around for half an hour. Then I do some screenplay reading”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

He also shared a glimpse of working out on his air bike, where he pedals for 30 seconds with 20 seconds’ rest. “I go 30 seconds, and in the 20 seconds off, I write ideas I had. It’s tiring,” he said.

His ‘diet’ breakfast comprises toast and avocado before leading a workshop with actors. “I am very tired by 6 pm. I will have a shower and some playtime with my pets,” he shared.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a morning routine works best when it is consistent and practical, and this one has some positives. “Waking up early can support a healthy body clock if you also get enough sleep. Journaling may help reduce stress, which can benefit overall health. From a nutrition standpoint, coffee can improve alertness and focus, while peanut butter adds healthy fats and a little protein. It also helps slow down the absorption of caffeine. Together, they may provide a steadier energy boost than coffee alone,” said Sheikh.

What happens when you start your mornings with coffee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What happens when you start your mornings with coffee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

However, this routine isn’t ideal for everyone. “A double espresso on an empty stomach can cause acidity, heartburn, jitters, or palpitations in people who are sensitive to caffeine. While peanut butter is nutritious, it is not a complete breakfast. It lacks enough protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals needed to fuel the body in the morning,” contended Sheikh.

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Within an hour or two, this coffee-peanut butter pre-breakfast snack should be followed by a balanced breakfast that includes quality protein, whole grains, and fruits or vegetables. “Examples include eggs with whole-grain toast, vegetable poha with sprouts, or Greek yogurt with fruits and nuts, which are more complete options,” said Sheikh.

Coffee also shouldn’t replace hydration. “Starting the day with a glass of water before caffeine is a simple habit that supports digestion and helps replenish fluids lost overnight,” Sheikh shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

What to note?

People with acid reflux, gastritis, uncontrolled blood pressure, anxiety disorders, sleep issues, or caffeine sensitivity should be careful with strong coffee, especially on an empty stomach.

“Those managing diabetes should also pay attention to portion sizes of peanut butter and ensure their breakfast is well balanced. The best morning routine is one that suits your health needs, keeps your energy steady, and is sustainable over the long term rather than simply following a celebrity habit.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.