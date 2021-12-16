Vir Das makes a confession, shares the item that ‘travels the world’ with him

We all have a favourite thing that we just can’t do without. Be it our favourite pillow or water bottle — certain basic things become an indispensable part of our everyday routine and we ensure we carry them everywhere, even while travelling. Comedian Vir Das is no different as he, recently, took to Instagram to make a “confession” about a thing that he can’t do without.

Das, who frequently travels for his shows, said that he can’t eat without his Indian steel thali. Yes, you read it right! “Confession. I can’t eat without this thaali. Travels the world with me,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Explaining the reason, he said, it “fits nicely in check in, easy wash instead of multiple dishes, works for desi food, works for sushi sashimi and soya, works for Italian meats and cheeses, pretty much all cuisines, helps with portion control, and great for standing at a party where pretentious people can’t balance bowls in fancy ass plates. Mostly, I don’t like my food mixing unless I plan the blend. #teamthaali (sic).”

ALSO READ | Nagpur eatery sells black idli; know what gives it the unique colour

His comment section was quickly flooded with people agreeing with him.

A user wrote, “Fabulous! This is one of the best #zerowaste travel hacks!”

“I love these thalis too, absolutely agree with u,” another commented.

For many, these thalis capture the essence of their homes. “This is another thing that screams Home for me,” a user commented.

Do you prefer eating in a thali?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!