A vintage dish with modern appeal

Written by Eric Kim

She wasn’t your typical grandmother.

Grandma Fern was an Auntie Mame, see-the-world type, the kind of grandmother who would take you to a piano bar or teach you how to play blackjack. Her exuberant personality matched the bustling energy of Pie ’n Burger, the cool restaurant in Pasadena, California, where she would take her grandson Michael Osborn, when he was a child in the 1960s.

Now, decades later, Osborn owns the restaurant.

“For a lot of people, it’s like home,” he said of his 35-seat establishment.

ALSO READ | What the food we cook reveals about us

One item on the menu, the hamburger steak plate, has been served for as long as Osborn can remember. But the dish is a bit of a relic — more common on diner menus decades ago — and these days, it can be hard to find.

At Pie ’n Burger, it’s a half-pound of prime ground beef that’s formed into a patty, then cooked on a flat griddle. The plate comes with a salad and hash browns made from potatoes steamed in-house, plus a buttered and toasted bun. Osborn’s diners treat the patty like a steak, eating it with a knife and a fork and adding Worcestershire sauce, Heinz 57 or ketchup for seasoning.

Americans today might ask: Why would anyone order this over a regular bunned hamburger, or even a steak?

“Sometimes at night, people want something other than a sandwich or a burger,” Osborn explained, adding that the burger plate is “a lot more cost effective for a customer than a steak.”

Today, Osborn sells far fewer hamburger steaks than he does the traditional burgers for which his restaurant is known. But he recalls a time, during the heyday of the Atkins diet, when the hamburger steak was all the rage.

The history of these patties stretches back even further. In the late 19th century, German immigrants to the United States brought with them Hamburg steak, a round of minced seasoned beef. It was later called hamburger steak and became a popular item at American restaurants and lunch counters.

During World War I, “hamburger steak” became “Salisbury steak,” part of an effort to curb the use of German loanwords, according to H.L. Mencken, the scholar of American English. The name nodded to Dr. James Henry Salisbury, who famously recommended eating this dish three times a day (for health reasons). Now, it usually comes in a brown gravy, sometimes lacy with onions.

Pie Õn Burger owner Michael Osborn with the restaurant’s Hamburger Steak Plate, in Pasadena, Calif. At the restaurant, which opened in the early 60s, the menu item’s half-pound of prime ground beef is formed into a patty, then cooked on a flat griddle and served with a salad and hash browns made from potatoes steamed in-house, plus a buttered and toasted bun. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times) Pie Õn Burger owner Michael Osborn with the restaurant’s Hamburger Steak Plate, in Pasadena, Calif. At the restaurant, which opened in the early 60s, the menu item’s half-pound of prime ground beef is formed into a patty, then cooked on a flat griddle and served with a salad and hash browns made from potatoes steamed in-house, plus a buttered and toasted bun. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

This recipe, inspired by Salisbury steak, German Hamburg steak and other patties of the world, including Danish frikadeller, Japanese hambagu and Korean hambak steak, flavors a patty of ground beef with Worcestershire sauce, nutmeg and grated onion, which keeps the meat moist. The rest is mere assembly, arranging fresh, crunchy accouterments — tomatoes, onions and pickles — to accompany the tender patties.

ALSO READ | Chronicling the transformation of Indian food

Though, of course, you could sandwich all of these ingredients between bread, eating them separately lets you appreciate each part — a chance to truly relish what makes a burger great.

——Recipe: Burger Plate

Total time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

1 small Vidalia or yellow onion, peeled and trimmed

1 pound lean ground beef (90/10) or plant-based ground meat

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

4 teaspoons ketchup, plus more for serving

2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola oil, or light olive oil

4 slices American cheese or sharp cheddar (optional)

1 pound Campari, cocktail or other small tomatoes, halved or cut into wedges if large

4 dill pickle spears, halved

4 thick slices chewy white bread, such as sourdough, toasted and halved

Yellow or Dijon mustard, for serving

1. Using a Microplane or other fine grater, finely grate about 1 tablespoon of the onion from the root end into a large bowl and set aside. Slice the remainder of the onion crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick rings, add to a separate small bowl and fill with cold tap water. Soak the onion rings in the refrigerator to mellow out.

2. To the bowl with the grated onion, add the ground beef, panko, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, brown sugar and nutmeg. Season with the salt and pepper. Form the beef into 4 patties (about 1-inch thick).

3. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan and wait until it’s shimmery. Carefully add the patties to the pan and cook until browned and caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

4. Remove the pan from the heat, top each patty with a slice of cheese and cover the pan until the cheese is melted and the hamburgers are no longer pink on the insides, 1 to 2 minutes.

5. To serve, evenly divide the cheese-topped patties, the tomatoes, pickles and bread among 4 plates. Drain the onions and add to the plates, along with a squirt each of ketchup and mustard. Eat with a knife and fork or, if you’d like, sandwiched between the bread.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!