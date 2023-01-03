Vineet Bhatia becomes first Michelin-starred chef of Indian origin to be awarded an MBE

Indian-British chef Vineet Bhatia, who is also a restaurateur and an author, has been awarded an MBE, making him the first Michelin-starred chef of Indian origin to be bestowed with the honour by the monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles II. For the unversed, Bhatia is also the first chef of Indian origin to be awarded a Michelin Star.

Taking to social media, the 55-year-old wrote, “Honoured to be the first Michelin-starred chef of Indian origin to be awarded an MBE. A wonderful privilege to have the opportunity to make the world ‘see things differently’ about the United Kingdom.” He dedicated the honour to his mother and wife for “their unconditional love and support!”

MBE, which stands for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, is awarded to someone for an “achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”, according to the UK government.

Chef Bhatia has been awarded the honour for his “services to the UK cuisine, to hospitality and to International Trade”.

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the British order of Knighthood was instituted in 1917 by King George V and comprises five classes across both civil and military divisions.

Born in Mumbai in 1967, Bhatia arrived in London in 1993 with “little more than a suitcase full of books, a lofty ambition, his love of Indian cuisine and a passion for cooking”, his official website reads. In just a few years, he became a globally renowned chef with several successful cookery books, multiple TV series, and several restaurants across the globe.

He opened two Rasoi restaurants, the first in Chelsea, London in 2004, and the second in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2008. Both restaurants received Michelin stars, in 2006 and 2009 respectively. So far, he has eleven restaurants across the world.

In addition to his offscreen culinary achievements, he has also appeared as a judge on Netflix show The Final Table and MasterChef India. Last year, he was appointed as culinary Ambassador for GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign.

“When he is not cooking at one of his many restaurants or shooting for TV, he is setting records and creating experiences of a culinary kind. Most memorable was the trek up to the Everest Base Camp in June 2018 to set up a ‘pop-up restaurant’ for ten lucky diners that flew in via helicopter. In December 2019 he prepared a gourmet Indian meal each day on board the French cruise liner Ponant along with Chef Alain Ducasse’s team, for the ten-day sail to Antarctica,” his website further states.

