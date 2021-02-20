scorecardresearch
‘How does one have the heart to tear it?’: Netizens react to Vikas Khanna’s ‘designer roti’

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a picture of rotis with floral artwork

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2021 9:42:54 pm
vikas khannaVikas Khanna shared a picture of this roti on Twitter. (Source: TheVikasKhanna/Twitter)

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently shared a picture on Twitter of what looked like rotis but with a twist.

If you look at the picture carefully, you will see the roti has carvings on it in floral patterns. The chef captioned the picture, “Art. Technique. Traditions.”

Netizens were quick to appreciate the innovative bread. Here are some of the reactions:

The roti is part of Khanna’s exotic Indian spread at his newly launched restaurant Ellora, at JA Resorts & Hotels in Dubai. The restaurant was launched last year amid the pandemic.

“One of my most precious projects. It might sound too ambitious or courageous to launch a restaurant amidst these times. But, we think action speaks louder than words, so we decided to launch our seasonal restaurant concept #EllorabyVikasKhanna at JA Beach hotel,” Khanna had tweeted in August last year.

The menu includes a range of delicacies from “Souper Bowl”, tandoori lemon prawns, passion fruit sauce, French breakfast radish to popular Indian street foods like Malaiyo and Daulat ki Chaat, among others, not to mention the signature roti, glimpses of which were tweeted by the Michelin star-winning chef himself.

