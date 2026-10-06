‘You are licking an ice cube’: Vijay Deverakonda recalls cutting water intake for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about cutting his water intake for the film Liger. “I did it during Liger…where the water was cut down to make my body look shredded. It is not healthy or good at all. It starts with four or six litres of water and slowly cuts it down to 300 ml to 100 ml. 10 hours before the shoot, you don’t drink water. You are licking an ice cube. It’s a random ***t,” the Ranabaali actor told Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube podcast.

“Bodybuilders and all do it. Every second from the time I was drinking 300 ml of water a day…every minute…you are like….water…water…water. When I was licking that ice cube and was not allowed water, I was sleeping thinking of water. I knew I had to go four hours without water, and then I could drink. I asked my team for coconut water and to get four litres of it. I didn’t want food or anything,” the 37-year-old added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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During the conversation, he also mentioned that he has tried fasting but failed many times. “Intermittent is easy. Some people fast for 48 or 72 hours. I have managed just about 24 hours fast once. I have tried six times and given up five times.”

Taking a leaf out of his candid admission, we asked experts about cutting water intake and how it impacts the body.

From a nutrition and sports-health perspective, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted that this is not a healthy fat-loss strategy. “Athletes and bodybuilders sometimes use short-term dehydration protocols before competitions or photoshoots to alter appearance, but these practices are highly context-dependent and can carry risks. The general public should not copy them as a weight-loss method. Severe water restriction causes dehydration, not meaningful fat loss. The temporary shredded appearance happens because reduced body water can make muscles and skin appear tighter and more defined,” said Goyal.

But the risks can be significant. “Severe dehydration can lead to dizziness, weakness, headaches, low blood pressure, impaired concentration, reduced exercise performance and electrolyte disturbances. In more extreme situations, dehydration and electrolyte imbalance can affect kidney function and cardiovascular health,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

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What happens when you don’t drink water? (Photo: Pixabay) What happens when you don’t drink water? (Photo: Pixabay)

What is particularly concerning for general people is that dehydration can be mistaken for successful weight loss. “The number on the weighing scale may fall rapidly because water is being lost, but that does not mean the person has suddenly lost the same amount of body fat. Once normal hydration resumes, much of that weight returns,” clarified Goyal.

Can drinking only 100–300 ml of water a day be dangerous?

For most adults, that is far below normal fluid requirements, although individual needs vary. “Such extreme restriction can result in significant dehydration, particularly if the person is exercising, sweating or working in a hot environment. It can also disturb the body’s electrolyte balance, which in severe cases can affect the heart and nervous system,” said Dr Amit Sara, director, internal medicine, Jupiter Hospital Thane.

Is licking ice or drinking coconut water enough to prevent dehydration?

No, noted Dr Sarf. “Licking an ice cube provides very little fluid and does not compensate for severe water restriction. Coconut water contains fluids and electrolytes, but it should not be considered a substitute for adequate hydration, particularly when someone has deliberately restricted fluids for several hours,” said Dr Saraf.

Extreme thirst, very little or dark-coloured urine, dizziness, confusion, unusual weakness, fainting, rapid heartbeat or inability to keep fluids down are warning signs that should not be ignored. “Severe dehydration can become a medical emergency and may require prompt fluid and electrolyte replacement,” said Dr Saraf.

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Vijay’s experience also highlights an important distinction: looking extremely lean for a few hours is very different from being healthy and maintaining a sustainable body composition. “For fat loss, the focus should remain on an appropriate calorie deficit, adequate protein, resistance training, recovery and proper hydration rather than manipulating body water. A shredded look is temporary. Dehydration is not a shortcut to sustainable fat loss,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.