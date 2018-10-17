VIDEO: No Durga Puja celebration is complete without Shorshe Maach; here’s the recipe

Durga Puja is practically incomplete without a delicious bowl of mustard fish.

Kolkata’s street food culture is all about phuchka, rolls, cutlets, ghugni, and jhal muri, and Durga Puja is the time when people go crazy. But what the Bengalis love equally is mustard in their food, whether it’s in the form of kasundi or is used extensively in a curry – Shorshe Maach being one of them.

If you want to try out some Bengali delicacy this festive season, then this recipe by food columnist Rajyasree Sen is sure to leave you smiling.

Shorshe Maach (Mustard Fish)

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Mustard paste (soak black mustard overnight and make a paste with one green chili)

2 tbsp – Posto/poppyseed paste

1/2 tsp – Turmeric

1/2 tsp – Sugar

1 tsp – Nigella or kalonji seeds

1 – Tomato (chopped)

4-5 – Green chilis slit down the centre

300g – Boneless fish

Salt to taste

Method

* Heat mustard oil and add the nigella seeds and the green chilis.

* As the nigella seeds splutter, add the tomato. Saute.

* Then add the sugar and the turmeric. Keep sauteeing.

* Add the mustard and poppy seed paste, saute for 2-3 minutes.

* Pour a cup of hot water into the pan and stir. Let it come to the boil.

* Turn the flame to low and add the fish and salt and simmer for 10 minutes.

* Turn off the flame and add chopped coriander leaves.

* Serve hot with rice.

