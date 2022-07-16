‘Tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh’: Victoria Beckham mocks her infamous diet in TikTok video

Victoria Beckham is officially on TikTok and already has everyone hooked with her videos. In one of her first videos posted on the platform, the former Spice Girl mocked her own infamous strict diet.

For the unversed, during an appearance on River Cafe’s Table 4 podcast in February this year, David Beckham revealed his wife‘s go-to meal for the past 25 years – grilled fish and steamed vegetables. “She will very rarely deviate from that,” he had said.

In the TikTok video, Victoria says, “Tell me you are Posh, without telling you are Posh” as the waiter lifts a cloche to reveal her meal. No prizes for guessing! It was, of course, grilled fish and steamed vegetables. “I love it,” she said.

“#StitchPosh to show me how Posh you really are TikTok… and tell me you’re Posh without telling me you’re Posh. I can’t wait to see,” she captioned the video.

While many took the video as a joke, others criticised Victoria for being “out of touch” with the reality amid the UK cost of living crisis.

“Tell me you’re out of touch, without telling me you’re out of touch,” a user commented.

Another said, “Probably not the best time to post this. You know we are trying to find the tin of tuna at the back of the cupboard we bought three years ago now.”

