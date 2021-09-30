scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Victoria Beckham reveals her favourite food is toast with salt; netizens react

"It’s that carb-y thing isn’t it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt, what can I say," Victoria Beckham said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 3:00:36 pm
victoria beckhamVictoria Beckham shared she likes to season meals herself. (Source: victoriabeckham/Instagram)

Victoria Beckham is quite a “fussy eater”, she believes, and her food preferences are “really boring”.

The fashion designer recently opened up on her understanding of healthy eating, and her diet. Speaking on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the 47-year-old revealed her favourite comfort food. “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. Ok, what do I like? I like whole grain toast with salt on it,” as quoted by Independent.

She continued, “It’s that carb-y thing isn’t it. It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt, what can I say.”

 

Victoria also shared that she likes to eat foods cooked plain without oil, butter or sauces. She has not eaten red meat since the of seven and does not eat dairy. She also likes to season her meals herself. “So, to most restaurants, I’m probably their worst nightmare,” the designer said.

The former Spice Girls member became conscious of her food choices when she was with the girl group. While touring, they would often hit nice restaurants and if it were not for her diet, Victoria would be more inclined to “eat the entire contents of the bread basket.”

Now, she loves to eat steamed vegetables with balsamic vinegar.

Netizens, however, did not seem too pleased with Victoria’s diet, especially her comfort food. Here’s what they said:

What do you think?

