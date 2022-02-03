Victoria Beckham’s everyday meal for 25 years: ‘She only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables’

Imagine eating the same kind of food every day for years — how boring! But it seems that Victoria Beckham has no qualms about it. The singer-songwriter has eaten the same meal every day for the last 25 years, and continues to be doing it.

Her husband David Beckham, while making an appearance on the River Café’s Table 4 podcast with Ruth Rogers, said his wife only eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables. “Since I met her, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She will very rarely deviate from that,” he was quoted as saying, as mentioned in an Independent report.

The former football player revealed that he “gets emotional about food and wine”, and the one evening that his wife deviated from her staple meal was one of his “​​favourite evenings”.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing. It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since,” he said.

Prior to this, the former Spice Girls member had shared that she is quite a “fussy eater” and her food preferences are “really boring”.

In September 2021, speaking on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, the 47-year-old revealed her favourite comfort food: “This is where I sound even more boring in the food department. Okay, what do I like? I like whole grain toast with salt on it,” she was quoted by Independent.

“It’s that carb-y thing isn’t it? It’s that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt, what can I say,” she continued.

She also shared that she likes to eat foods cooked plain without oil, butter or sauces.

