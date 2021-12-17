Vicky Kaushal enjoys ‘best halwa ever’; Katrina Kaif says, ‘maine banaya’ (special recipe inside)

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal left the internet swooning with some stunning pictures from their wedding recently. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, is now giving us a peek into their adorable domestic moments and we are in awe.

Vicky took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of a bowl of scrumptious-looking suji halwa. Appreciating the taste, he wrote, “Best halwa ever!!!” with kiss emojis.

Can you guess who made it? Of course, the halwa was made by Katrina who also shared the photo earlier today. As a part of the ‘Chaunka Chadhana’ ritual, where the bride cooks for the first time after wedding, she prepared suji halwa at her new home.

Sharing the picture, the Zero actor wrote, “Maine banaya. Chaunka chardhana.” Appreciating the gesture, Vicky was all praises for Katrina.

If Katrina and Vicky’s endearing social media banter has left you craving for a warm bowl of suji halwa in this cold weather, we have got you covered. Try this simple and delicious suji halwa recipe by chef Kunal Kapur.

Ingredients

*Ghee – 2/3 cup

*Suji (semolina) – 1 cup

*Water – 3 cups

*Cardamom – 5

*Sugar – ¾ cup

Method

In a pan, mix together water, cardamom and sugar. Bring to a boil and stir till the sugar dissolves. Turn off the heat and keep aside. In a separate pan heat ghee and add suji. Cook on low heat till golden brown. Add the sugar syrup to the suji. Be careful as the suji will let off a lot of heat and steam when you add the syrup. Stir and cook the suji on medium heat till it thickens. Remove and serve hot.

