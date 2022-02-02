Netizens are unable to digest ‘King Kong Omelette’, a fusion of four egg preparations

Eggs, thanks to their versatility, health benefits, and myriad preparation styles, are an important component of many people’s diets. As such, while most egg recipes become an instant hit, the ‘King Kong Omelette’ hasn’t gone down too well with netizens.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreatindianfoodie (@thegreatindianfoodie)

In the video shared by food blog, The Great Indian Foodie, on Instagram, a vendor can be seen making a fusion of egg preparations that includes poached egg, boiled egg, and omelette with cheese.

The King Kong Omelette preparation begins with a gravy made of cheese, mayonnaise and boiled eggs. It is then topped with sunny side up followed with an omelette with cheese. Finally, boiled egg is added, and the dish is garnished with lots of cheese.

The blogger’s caption read, “Gym freaks try out this special omelette”.

Netizens were aghast at the combination of cheese and mayo.

“Bhai har cheeze main cheese dalna zaruri nahi hai! Main toh bore ho gya cheese dekh dekh ke. Pehle butter ka pagalpanti, ab cheese ka (Not every dish needs to have cheese. First the craze was about butter, now cheese),” said one user. Another commented, “Cheese hi dedo direct (Why not give cheese directly only)”.

Yet another remarked, “Nobody: Shopkeeper: adds cheese to random shit; Food blogger: ohohoho bhaya ne kamaal kar diya (Wow! What a recipe!)”.

Would you like to try out this dish?

